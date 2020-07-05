2 Kuwaitis sent to jail in case against MP Shahid





Last week, the public prosecution had decided to extend custody of Bangladeshi MP for additional 21 days by referring him to the central prison to investigate charges laid on him.

A well informed source said that more surprises have cropped up with high profile names in this case as marathon investigations continue to take place with the accused and witnesses.

Earlier, Kuwaiti prosecutor ordered the arrest of two Kuwaitis, the first is an in-charge in one of Kuwait's ministries and the second is a civil servant in the Ministry of Interior pending an investigation into the case of the Bangladeshi MP accused of human trafficking after an investigation that lasted for more than 9 hours, Arab Times reported on Thursday.









During interrogation by Kuwait's prosecution, Md Shahid Islam, an independent MP from Laxmipur-1 constituency, confessed to bribing millions of dinars to Kuwaiti officials for getting job contracts for the company (using their companies to bring in labor) - Marafie Kuwaitia Group -- that he jointly owns with a Kuwaiti.





