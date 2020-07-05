Video
Sunday, 5 July, 2020, 2:59 AM
Home Back Page

2 Kuwaitis sent to jail in case against MP Shahid

Published : Sunday, 5 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Diplomatic Correspondent

The public prosecution of Kuwait decided to imprison an official from Manpower Authority and a former candidate of National Assembly for 21 days to the central prison in the case against Bangladesh MP Md Shahid Islam for human trafficking, money laundering and bribery, according to Arab Times.
Last week, the public prosecution had decided to extend custody of Bangladeshi MP for additional 21 days by referring him to the central prison to investigate charges laid on him.
A well informed source said that more surprises have cropped up with high profile names in this case as marathon investigations continue to take place with the accused and witnesses.
Earlier, Kuwaiti prosecutor ordered the arrest of two Kuwaitis, the first is an in-charge in one of Kuwait's ministries and the second is a civil servant in the Ministry of Interior pending an investigation into the case of the Bangladeshi MP accused of human trafficking after an investigation that lasted for more than 9 hours, Arab Times reported on Thursday.




During interrogation by Kuwait's prosecution, Md Shahid Islam, an independent MP from Laxmipur-1 constituency, confessed to bribing millions of dinars to Kuwaiti officials for getting job contracts for the company (using their companies to bring in labor) - Marafie Kuwaitia Group -- that he jointly owns with a Kuwaiti.


