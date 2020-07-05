Titas to bring over 28 lakh consumers under prepaid meter system





"We have a plan to install over 28 lakh prepaid meters under Titas' jurisdiction in phases, as the state-owned company has already installed 2 lakh meters and proposed for another 1,20,000," Titas Managing Director Ali Mohd Al Mamun said on Saturday.

He said Titas has already installed two lakh prepaid meters in the city financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and a Revised Development Project Profile (RDPP) will be sent to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for approval.

"The RDPP for setting up another 1,20,000 pre-paid meters between 2020 and 2022 was endorsed by the ministry's steering committee, and it will be sent to the planning commission for approval," Mamun said.

He said that after the approval of the RDPP, Titas will start setting up prepaid meters in five Dhaka areas -- Paltan, Ramna, New Market, Khilgaon and Segunbagicha.

Titas' top official said the company has also prepared another project for installation of more four lakh pre-paid meters in the city, adding that "the proposal has been sent to the ministry for arranging funds."

The officials said Titas Gas, tasked with ensuring proper natural gas transmission and distribution across Dhaka city and its adjoining areas, has already installed 200,000 prepaid meters for household consumers with an aim to check gas pilferage and misuse.

Earlier, at a meeting on June 18, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid urged all concerned to implement all projects in time viewing every project as a priority task.

Energy secretary Md Anisur Rahman informed the meeting that a proposal for installing 50,000 pre-paid meters by Jalalabad Gas Distribution Company Limited has been received by the energy division, while the process is underway to prepare Development of Project Profile (DPP).

He also told the meeting that installation work for 2,00,000 pre-paid meters under Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited is going on.BSS

On the benefit of pre-paid meter system Shafiqul Islam, a consumer in Mirpur area, said that he has been reaping the benefit of the prepaid gas meter as he now pays less than the amount which he paid under non-metring system monthly. -BSS















