Sunday, 5 July, 2020, 2:58 AM
Home Back Page

Three foreigners arrested over Facebook scam sent to jail

Published : Sunday, 5 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Court Correspondent

One Kenyan and two Cameroonians were sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Saturday for their alleged involvement in embezzling large sums of money by scamming people through Facebook.
Metropolitan Magistrate Shahinor Rahman passed the order as Gulshan police produced the three foreigners in the court.
The trio, who were sent to jail, are Nguegang Tegomo Bertin alias Solayman, 47, Nguenang Towoserge Christian, 38, and Ekongo Ernast Ibramhim, 42.
Based on complaints from a victim, a CID team conducted a drive and arrested them from Vatara area in the capital on Wednesday night.
The arrestees became aggressive during the operation, and tried to attack as well. The three fraudsters made friendship with a Bangladeshi named Mohammad Ariful Islam alias Faisal. They used a Facebook account with a female identity named Janetery, who identified herself as a US citizen and told Ariful to send her gifts through a courier agent.
The fraudsters took Tk 8.7 lakh in cash and Tk 13.98 lakh through bank transaction at different times by promising to send gift items to victim Ariful Islam.
In total, three members of the gang took Tk 22.68 lakh through fraudulence, said police.


