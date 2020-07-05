Video
Ctg sees energy surplus

Published : Sunday, 5 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, July 4: Chattogram city has now surplus energy supply with the operation of floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) of two projects developed for Petrobangla and Summit Group at Moheshkhali Island in the Bay of Bengal.
Two FSRUs have the capacity of supplying 1000 million cft of gas daily having the capacity of 500 million cft each.
But they are now producing nearly 600 mmcfd of gas daily. Of them, the Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited is getting 325 mmcfd of gas following the decline in demand in Chattogram.
The remaining 300 mmcfd are being supplied to Dhaka by newly installed gas pipeline. The port city can consume only 325 mmcfd of gas daily.
But KGDCL can use more than 400 mmcfd of gas. So, resumption of domestic connections may begin this year, according to the Energy Ministry sources.
The sources said at present Chattogram has more than six lakh domestic connections with the consumption capacity of 60 mmcfd of gas.
Meanwhile, a total of 25,000 applications have been pending since 2009 last. If 25,000 domestic connections are given Chattogram needs 5 mmcfd more gas. As a result, the KGDCL can approve domestic connections to over one lakh residences.    
The country has two LNG import terminals commissioned in 2018. Excelerate Energy provided its floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) for two projects developed for Petrobangla and Summit Group at Moheshkhali Island in the Bay of Bengal. The state-owned Petrobangla has already signed a 15-year supply deal with Qatar's RasGas for the delivery of 2.5 million tonnes of LNG per year.
Besides, Bangladesh's second liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal has started to feed gas to the national grid after completing commissioning late on April 30 in 2019 last.


« PreviousNext »

