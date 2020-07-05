Video
Sunday, 5 July, 2020
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF in C’nawabganj

Published : Sunday, 5 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondent

C'NAWABGANJ, July 4: A Bangladeshi national was shot dead by members of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) on Telkupi border in Shibganj upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Jahangir Alam, 50, son of Aynal Haque, of Telkupi Lombapara area in the upazila.
Mofazzal Hossain, a local UP member, said the BSF members picked up Jahangir when he went to cut grass on a land near the border and took him to their camp around 9:00am.
Later, they tortured him there and shot him, leaving him dead. They left the body inside Bangladesh territory, he said.
Lt Col Mahmudul Hasan, commanding officer of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB-59), Battalion said they are investing the incident.


