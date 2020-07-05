Video
Sunday, 5 July, 2020, 2:57 AM
Fired-up Buffon set to overtake Maldini as Juve eye nine in a row

Published : Sunday, 5 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

In this file photo taken on April 11, 2018 Juventus' Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon warms up before the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. photo: AFP

ROME, JULY 4: Gianluigi Buffon is ready to add another landmark achievement in his incredible career when Juventus face local rivals Torino on Saturday, with the former Italy captain expected to become Serie A's all-time record appearance maker.
Italian media report that Buffon will take the field at the Allianz Stadium in place of Wojciech Szczesny and set a new league record of 648 appearances -- one more than AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini -- some 25 years after making his league debut for Parma and almost exactly 19 years after joining Juventus.
The reports come days after Buffon, 42, and fellow stalwart Giorgio Chiellini signed one-year contract extensions that will keep them both at Juve until the end of next season.
"The truth is that I'm still playing because I feel good, I'm competitive and also because I know I can get better," Buffon said during a live interview on Instagram on Thursday.
"When you have room for improvement, you have that fire inside you that means you're not satisfied with yourself."
The landmark would be especially sweet for Buffon following his miserable season at Paris Saint-Germain, which sparked rumours of retirement before he returned home last summer.
December's 2-1 win at Sampdoria crowned him Juve's record Serie A appearance maker, and he also holds the appearance record for his national team, with 176 caps between 1997-2018, winning the 2006 World Cup.
A 10th league title with Juve is on the cards, and he still has a chance of winning the one trophy that has alluded him throughout his stellar career -- the Champions League.
Should coach Maurizio Sarri make that decision he will give Buffon his first league start since December at a crucial weekend in the title race, with stubborn Lazio refusing to let go of Juve's coattails.
The 'Old Lady' are four points ahead of Lazio, who take on Europe-chasing AC Milan right after the Turin derby with the league's leading scorer Ciro Immobile and fellow forward Felipe Caicedo suspended.
Juve meanwhile will be able to draw on Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo, authors of stunning goals in Tuesday's 3-1 win at Genoa, ready for a Torino side in the middle of an alarming slump.    -AFP


