BFF mourn death over Azizur Rahman Babu

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) mourned death over BFF's youth football goalkeeper coach and former footballer Sheikh Shukur Mohammad Totam's elder brother Sheikh Azizur Rahman Babu, who passed away at the wee hours of Friday due to cardiac arrest at Khulna 25 bed hospital in Khulna at the age of 65, said a BFF press release today.He survived by one brother, two sisters and host of well wishers to mourn his death. He was buried at Tutpara graveyard after post zohr namaz-e-janaza.BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, senior vice president, vice presidents, all executive members, BFF general secretary, BFF standing committee, BFF officials and employees expressed their deep shock at the passing away of Azizur and conveyed their sympathy to the bereaved family members. -BSS