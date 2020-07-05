Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 July, 2020, 2:57 AM
latest
Home Sports

Domestic cricket BCB's first priority in post-COVID-19 world

Published : Sunday, 5 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

Minhajul Abedin.

Minhajul Abedin.

Minhajul Abedin, the chief selector of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), said starting domestic cricket is the first priority of the board in the post-COVID-19 era.
In a recent media release, BCB said they have prepared all the major cricketing venues so the cricketers can start preparation. However, the board is yet to give permission to start training.
"We're thinking to resume cricketing activities at the end of July or early August. If the coronavirus situation improves, there's a chance to resume training. We've prepared all the major venues of the country keeping this in mind," Minhajul told the media.
"We can't start international cricket right away after the COVID-19 situations. We've to play plenty of domestic cricket before going to play cricket on a bigger stage. So we are planning to start domestic cricket first," he added.
The last cricket match in Bangladesh took place on March 16 in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League. Since then, all cricketing activities are on hold.
Bangladesh played their last international match on March 11 this year against Zimbabwe. Since then, Bangladesh's 14 international matches were postponed due to the pandemic, that includes six Tests (three against Sri Lanka, two against Australia, one against Pakistan), four ODIs (three against Ireland, one against Pakistan) and four T20Is (all against Ireland).




While BCB is trying to resume cricketing activities in the country, international cricket is also around the corner to resume as Pakistan will take on the Netherlands in the maiden ODI of the tri-nation series, that also includes England, on July 4 at Amstelveen.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sterling has Liverpool in his sights
Guardiola hails Foden as 'incredible talent'
Atletico women left without goalkeeper before Champions League matches
Mourinho questions Tottenham's mental strength
Fired-up Buffon set to overtake Maldini as Juve eye nine in a row
Morata double helps Atletico stretch unbeaten run to 12 games
Liverpool will learn from Man City humbling, says Klopp
Pope confident England can thrive without fans


Latest News
Ronaldo finally scores from free kick in Juve win
Man Utd put five past Bournemouth
Vietnam opens world’s ‘first’ gold-plated hotel
Indian man wears gold face mask to ward off coronavirus
Messi doubts reflect chaos at Barcelona
British-Bangladeshi physician 'Doctor of the Year' in UK
DSCC CEO violates lockdown rules
Bangladesh moves 7 notches up in SDG Index
No lobbying for transfer or positing in police: IGP
Democracy books disappear from Hong Kong libraries
Most Read News
Salary-cut: A corporate benchmark to survive?
Bangladesh COVID-19 deaths reach 1,997
Recipe
Pakistan foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19
Restriction on movement as 21-day lockdown begins in Wari
Biman to operate flights on three international routes
Leader of the Marauding Masses
Bipanna Basor
Ex-Minister Gius Uddin passes away
CU under lockdown for 14 days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft