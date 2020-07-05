Video
Mash tests positive for C-19 positive again

Published : Sunday, 5 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Sports Reporter

Former skipper of Bangladesh national cricket team Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has tested coronavirus positive again after 14-day's incubation period. The legend himself confirmed the news on Saturday.
Mash is going well in isolation despite having the second consecutive positive result for the COVID-19 test.
The Narail Express was feeling unwell with COVID-19 symptoms since June 18 and sample for the test was collected on the following day. Results with positive signs came on June 20. As a part of routine works, Mashrafe was tested again at the end of two-weeks of the 1st corona positive report, which revealed Mash's sequential positive echo.
"I came to know about being tested positive again on last Wednesday," Mashrafe told the journalists on Saturday. "But I have no health complication as of now," he assured.
"I have no fever, cough, pain in body, respiratory problem or others," he added.
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, also a lawmaker, has been taking treatment staying at home. All of his family members found safe after test for COVID-19 taint except his brother Morsalin Bin Mortaza. Mashrafe is expected to be tested again after three weeks counting from the maiden test.
Spinner Nazmul Apu and former opener Nafis Iqbal, who is also elder brother of current ODI skipper of Bangladesh Tamim Iqbal, were tested positive of coronavirus. Both of them had
recovered after quarantine periods.  


