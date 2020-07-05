Video
Bicycles distributed among 300 female students in Panchagarh

Published : Sunday, 5 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

PANCHAGARH, July 4: Debiganj upazila administration distributed bicycles among 300 female students of different educational institutions in Debiganj upazila of the district free of cost today.
Railways Minister Advocate Nurul Islam Sujon distributed the bicycle at a function held at the Pouroshova office premises as the chief guest.
The minister said the cycle would help the students to go to school very easily.
The government is working tirelessly to promote female education as a part of the government's development programs and to bring women to the front in every sector for sustainable national development, Sujon said.
Later, the minister distributed 50 bundles of Corrugated Iron (CI) sheets and Taka 1.50 lakh among the 25 fire affected families.
Besides, he also distributed Taka 7.10 lakh among 87 distressed families and four Mosques and two temples from his own fund.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sabina Yasmin presided over the function. It was addressed, among others by, Director General (DG) of food department Sarowar Mahmud, Police Super Md Yousuf, Zila parishad chairman Anower Sadat Samrat, and upazila Awami League president Gias Uddin Chowdhury.
Upazila Nirbahi officer (UNO) of Debiganj Protty Hasan conducted the programme.    -BSS


