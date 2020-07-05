Video
One held with 3-kg hemp in C'nawabganj

Published : Sunday, 5 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondent

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, July 4: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested an alleged illegal drug peddler with three kilograms of hemp from Kalupur village under Chapainawabganj sadar upazila on Saturday.
The arrested was identified as Md. Golam Morshed, 40, of Dariapur Modhyapara village under Chapainawabganj municipality.
"On a tip-off, an operation team of the RAB-5 from Chapainawabganj camp set a check post in the area and halted a bicycle around 9.50 am," RAB sources said, adding that they nabbed the bicyclist Morshed and recovered the drugs after searching his bag.




Later, the arrested person was handed over to the Chapainawabganj Sadar Thana with a case.


