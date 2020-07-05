Govt procures 74,864 tonnes of boro rice in Rajshahi division





Simultaneously, 11,072.28 tonnes of Boro paddy were also procured from the same areas in the same times.

"We have procured 72,016.45 tonnes of boiled rice and 2,847.75 tonnes of non-boiled sunned (Atap) rice till Thursday last," said Raihanul Kabir, Regional Controller of Food.

He said procurement drive of the newly harvested rice is going on in full swing everywhere in the division creating a high hope of ensuring food security amid the present adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Raihanul Kabir said the government has set a target of procuring 2,39,067 tonnes of boiled rice, 23,664 tonnes of non-boiled sunned rice and 1,42,495 tonnes of paddy in the division during the current season.

"We are procuring boiled rice at the rate of Taka 36 per kilogram while non-boiled rice at Taka 35 per kilogram," he added.

Contracts have been signed with 5,369 millers for collecting 2,37,228 tonnes of boiled rice while 158 other millers for supplying 20,833.49 tonnes of non-boiled rice. The enlisted millers have started supplying rice as per terms and conditions of the contract.

Besides, 71,391.57 tonnes of aman rice and 1,07,585 tonnes of paddy were procured till end of last month besides procurement of 9,558.6 tonnes of wheat.

Meanwhile, farmers have produced 34.23 lakh tonnes of Boro rice from 8.03 lakh hectares of land in the division during the just-concluded harvesting season.

Presently, the grassroots farmers are happy after getting better yield and market price of their newly harvested rice which is also contributing a lot to ensuring food security in the region amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

This year, the rice production was increased by 59,423 tonnes in four districts under Rajshahi Agricultural Zone compared to the target set by the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE).

The DAE had fixed the target of producing 14.60 lakh tonnes of rice from 3.48 lakh hectares of land in Rajshahi, Naogaon, Chapainawabgonj and Natore districts but the farmers produced 15.19 lakh tonnes from 3.53 lakh hectares in the Rajshahi zone.

Sudhendra Nath Roy, Additional Director of DAE, said farmers have also harvested around five lakh tonnes of wheat from about 1.40 lakh hectares of land in the division this season.

The officials are very much hopeful about attaining the entire procurement targets especially Boro rice in the division during the current season as bumper production of Boro paddy has been seen throughout the region this year.

In the present context of COVID-19 pandemic, the demand of rice and wheat flour has been enhanced to a greater extent as many of the government, non-government and volunteer organizations are seen distributing rice and flour along with other food items as relief materials among the jobless and other hardest hit families. -BSS

















