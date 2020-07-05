Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 July, 2020, 2:56 AM
latest
Home News

68 positive tests for corona in Rangpur div

Published : Sunday, 5 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Our Correspondet

RANGPUR, July 4: Sixty-eight more people were tested positive for coronavirus after testing their samples on Saturday at the two COVID-19 Laboratories in Rangpur and Dinajpur of Rangpur division.
Health officials said the new 68 infected cases were reported after diagnosing 376 samples collected from all eight districts in the division at the two laboratories.
Of them, 33 new patients were reported after diagnosing 188 samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory today at Rangpur Medical College (RpMC) in Rangpur city.
"The new 33 patients include 14 of Rangpur, 10 of Gaibandha, five of Lalmonirhat and four of Kurigram districts," Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of RpMC Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Lyzu said.
On the other hand, 35 more new patients were reported after diagnosing 188 samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at M Abdur Rahim Medical College (MARMC) in Dinajpur.
"The 35 new COVID-19 patients include 16 of Dinajpur, 14 of Nilphamari, four of Thakurgaon and one of Panchagarh districts," Principal of MARMC Professor Dr. Shibesh Sarker said after completing the testing process at 7:00pm.
Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said the total number of COVID-19 patients rose to 3,204 as 68 new cases were reported from across the division.
"The district-wise break up of the patients now stands at 1,028 in Rangpur, 151 in Panchagarh, 380 in Nilphamari, 156 in Lalmonirhat, 159 in Kurigram, 213 in Thakurgaon, 714 in Dinajpur and 403 in Gaibandha districts," Dr. Siddique added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Millions switch to 'local TikToks' after India bans Chinese apps
Bicycles distributed among 300 female students in Panchagarh
Dinosaurs wiped out by asteroid, not volcanoes, researchers say
Monkeys infected with novel coronavirus developed short-term immunity
One held with 3-kg hemp in C'nawabganj
Govt procures 74,864 tonnes of boro rice in Rajshahi division
68 positive tests for corona in Rangpur div
E-waste levels surge 20 percent in 5 years: UN


Latest News
Ronaldo finally scores from free kick in Juve win
Man Utd put five past Bournemouth
Vietnam opens world’s ‘first’ gold-plated hotel
Indian man wears gold face mask to ward off coronavirus
Messi doubts reflect chaos at Barcelona
British-Bangladeshi physician 'Doctor of the Year' in UK
DSCC CEO violates lockdown rules
Bangladesh moves 7 notches up in SDG Index
No lobbying for transfer or positing in police: IGP
Democracy books disappear from Hong Kong libraries
Most Read News
Salary-cut: A corporate benchmark to survive?
Bangladesh COVID-19 deaths reach 1,997
Recipe
Pakistan foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19
Restriction on movement as 21-day lockdown begins in Wari
Biman to operate flights on three international routes
Leader of the Marauding Masses
Bipanna Basor
Ex-Minister Gius Uddin passes away
CU under lockdown for 14 days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft