68 positive tests for corona in Rangpur div





Health officials said the new 68 infected cases were reported after diagnosing 376 samples collected from all eight districts in the division at the two laboratories.

Of them, 33 new patients were reported after diagnosing 188 samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory today at Rangpur Medical College (RpMC) in Rangpur city.

"The new 33 patients include 14 of Rangpur, 10 of Gaibandha, five of Lalmonirhat and four of Kurigram districts," Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of RpMC Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Lyzu said.

On the other hand, 35 more new patients were reported after diagnosing 188 samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at M Abdur Rahim Medical College (MARMC) in Dinajpur.

"The 35 new COVID-19 patients include 16 of Dinajpur, 14 of Nilphamari, four of Thakurgaon and one of Panchagarh districts," Principal of MARMC Professor Dr. Shibesh Sarker said after completing the testing process at 7:00pm.

Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said the total number of COVID-19 patients rose to 3,204 as 68 new cases were reported from across the division.

"The district-wise break up of the patients now stands at 1,028 in Rangpur, 151 in Panchagarh, 380 in Nilphamari, 156 in Lalmonirhat, 159 in Kurigram, 213 in Thakurgaon, 714 in Dinajpur and 403 in Gaibandha districts," Dr. Siddique added.















