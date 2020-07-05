Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 July, 2020, 2:56 AM
latest
Home News

E-waste levels surge 20 percent in 5 years: UN

Published : Sunday, 5 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

E-waste levels surge 20 percent in 5 years: UN

E-waste levels surge 20 percent in 5 years: UN

PARIS, Jul 4: Humans discarded more than 50 million tonnes of electronic waste last year -- an increase of 20 percent in just five years -- making tech refuse the world's fastest growing waste problem, the United Nations said Thursday.
In its annual report on e-waste -- tossed away smartphones, computers, white goods and electronic car parts -- the UN said that materials worth more than $55 billion (50 billion euros) were being wasted every year.
In 2019 only 17 percent of the year's 53 million tonnes of e-waste was recycled, with the rest ending up in scrapheaps or landfill.
With its unreclaimed deposits of gold, silver, copper and platinum as well as highly-prized rare Earth metals, non-recycled e-waste means more must be mined to equip consumers with new products.
The report's authors blamed ever-shorter device lifespans and a lack of recycling infrastructure for the ballooning e-waste problem.
"E-waste quantities are rising three times faster than the world's population and 13 percent faster than the world's GDP during the last five years," said Antonis Mavropoulos, president of the International Solid Waste Association.
"This sharp rise creates substantial environmental and health pressures and demonstrates the urgency to combine the fourth industrial revolution with circular economy."
According to the report, Asia generated the greatest volume of e-waste in 2019, with 24.9 million tonnes, followed by the Americas (13.1 Mt) and Europe (12 Mt), while Africa and Oceania generated just 2.9 Mt and 0.7 Mt respectively.
Europe had the highest e-waste figure per capita.
To put the numbers into perspective, 53 million tonnes is substantially heavier than every adult in Europe put together, or as much as 350 cruise ships the size of the Queen Mary 2.
It equates to more than seven kilogrammes of e-waste for every human on the planet.
The UN warned that e-waste contained a number of toxic substances known to be harmful to human health.  
"Substantially greater efforts are urgently required to ensure smarter and more sustainable global production, consumption, and disposal of electrical and electronic equipment," said David Malone, rector at the United Nations University and UN under secretary general.  
"This report contributes mightily to the sense of urgency in turning around this dangerous global pattern."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Millions switch to 'local TikToks' after India bans Chinese apps
Bicycles distributed among 300 female students in Panchagarh
Dinosaurs wiped out by asteroid, not volcanoes, researchers say
Monkeys infected with novel coronavirus developed short-term immunity
One held with 3-kg hemp in C'nawabganj
Govt procures 74,864 tonnes of boro rice in Rajshahi division
68 positive tests for corona in Rangpur div
E-waste levels surge 20 percent in 5 years: UN


Latest News
Ronaldo finally scores from free kick in Juve win
Man Utd put five past Bournemouth
Vietnam opens world’s ‘first’ gold-plated hotel
Indian man wears gold face mask to ward off coronavirus
Messi doubts reflect chaos at Barcelona
British-Bangladeshi physician 'Doctor of the Year' in UK
DSCC CEO violates lockdown rules
Bangladesh moves 7 notches up in SDG Index
No lobbying for transfer or positing in police: IGP
Democracy books disappear from Hong Kong libraries
Most Read News
Salary-cut: A corporate benchmark to survive?
Bangladesh COVID-19 deaths reach 1,997
Recipe
Pakistan foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19
Restriction on movement as 21-day lockdown begins in Wari
Biman to operate flights on three international routes
Leader of the Marauding Masses
Bipanna Basor
Ex-Minister Gius Uddin passes away
CU under lockdown for 14 days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft