Trudeau faces probe

OTTAWA, July 4: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing his third conflict of interest probe, after Canada's ethics commissioner on Friday launched an inquiry into a government contract awarded to a charity that Trudeau has family ties to.

Ethics commissioner Mario Dion's office said it will look into whether in picking WE Charity Canada to administer a C$900 million ($664.5 million) student grant program Trudeau broke rules that prohibit politicians from making, or participating in, decisions that further their personal interests.

Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau have regularly participated in WE Charity events, and Gregoire Trudeau hosts a podcast on the charity's website. -REUTERS







