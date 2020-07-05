Video
Sunday, 5 July, 2020, 2:55 AM
Home Foreign News

105-year-old man recovers

Published : Sunday, 5 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, July 4: A 105-year-old man in Pakistan's Punjab province has been discharged from hospital after successfully defeating COVID-19, the media reported.
Fazal Rauf, who is also a war veteran and has served in the Pakistan Army, was tested positive and had been quarantined in hospital since then. Rauf was tested for the disease again on Thursday and his report came out negative.
On Friday, he was shifted back to his home, and his condition remains stable. According to Pakistan's health ministry, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased to 221,896 with 4,551 deaths and 113,623 recoveries.
Pakistan has emerged as one of the countries with the fastest rate of coronavirus infections in recent weeks, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The country reported its first coronavirus case on February 26 and is now among the top 15 most-affected countries.     - XINHUA









