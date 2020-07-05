Coronavirus pandemic: Key updates





BRAZIL SURPASSES 1.5M CASES, WITH 63,000 DEATHS

Brazil registered 42,223 additional coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Friday, bringing the total tally to 1,539,081, the second-worst outbreak in the world behind the United States. The number of coronavirus deaths rose by 1,290 to 63,174, according to the ministry.

CATALONIA'S NEW LOCKDOWN

Spain's northeastern Catalonia region locks down an area with around 200,000 residents following a surge in cases. Officials say nobody will be allowed to enter or leave the area, gatherings of more than 10 people will be banned and visits to retirement homes halted.

JULY 4 UNDER A CLOUD

Another record number of cases overshadows the start of the US Independence Day weekend, with beaches closed from coast to coast and officials urging Americans to stay home. The country breaks its record for new cases for the third day in a row, with more than 57,000 infections in 24 hours. And US media reports Donald Trump Jr's girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, has tested positive.

WEAR YOUR MASKS

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says people not wearing masks should be refused service in enclosed public spaces, as the government moves to make it obligatory, with the new measure going into effect from midnight.

SAUDI PASSES 200,000-CASE MARK

Saudi Arabia passes the milestone of 200,000 confirmed cases, weeks ahead of an annual hajj pilgrimage drastically cut back because of the pandemic. The Gulf's worst-hit country has now 201,801 confirmed infections and 1,802 deaths. -AFP















