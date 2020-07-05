Video
14 feared dead in nursing home as heavy rain lashes Japan

Published : Sunday, 5 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

This picture shows inundated houses due to heavy rain in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto prefecture on July 4. Fourteen people were feared dead at a nursing home in western Japan on July 4 as record rainfall triggered massive floods and landslides, forcing authorities to issue evacuation advisories for more than 200,000 residents. photo : AFP

This picture shows inundated houses due to heavy rain in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto prefecture on July 4. Fourteen people were feared dead at a nursing home in western Japan on July 4 as record rainfall triggered massive floods and landslides, forcing authorities to issue evacuation advisories for more than 200,000 residents. photo : AFP

TOKYO, July 4: Fourteen people were feared dead at a nursing home in western Japan on Saturday as record rainfall triggered massive floods and landslides, forcing authorities to issue evacuation advisories for more than 200,000 residents.
The victims were found "in cardio-respiratory arrest" at the facility for elderly people that was flooded after a nearby river broke its banks, governor Ikuo Kabashima from the western region of Kumamoto told reporters.
Authorities in Japan often use that term before a doctor officially certifies death.
"The Self-Defence Forces have launched rescue operations," Kabashima said, adding that three others at the home were suffering from hypothermia.
Some 60 to 70 people were in the home as water rushed in to the second floor Saturday morning, public broadcaster NHK said.    -AFP


