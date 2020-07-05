Shock as man dies after ‘18 hospitals turn him away’





NEW DELHI, July 4: Indian officials are investigating nine hospitals in the southern city of Bangalore, amid allegations that a man died after being refused treatment at all of them, writes BBC Hindi's Imran Qureshi.Bhawarlal Sujani, 52, breathed his last at the doorstep of one of the many hospitals that had refused to admit him. His brother, Dinesh Sujani, who had tried desperately to get him treated, broke down as he recalled the final hours of Bhawarlal's life.The moment Bhawarlal began exhibiting what appeared to be Covid-19 symptoms, Dinesh rushed his brother on a scooter to Bhagwan Mahaveer Hospital, he said, 5km (3 miles) from their home."I told them his pulse has fallen, he is having breathing difficulties and he is vomiting," Dinesh said. "They took him inside, took an x-ray and then came out with something written in English on a paper and told me to please take him away from there." The hospital denied that its staff refused Bhawarlal primary treatment. Dinesh said he found an ambulance and took his brother to another hospital, only to be turned away again. The brothers spent futile hours trying, he said, moving from hospital to hospital without any luck.Both private and government hospitals refused to treat his brother, Dinesh said. "They sent us away from the entrance itself." Bhawarlal's young son, Vikram, said. -BBC