Sunday, 5 July, 2020, 2:55 AM
Nepal ruling party to decide PM Oli’s fate tomorrow

Published : Sunday, 5 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

KATHMANDU, July 4: There has been a growing rift in the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) in Nepal over demands of resignation of Prime Minister KP Oli, who has been facing heat from his party colleagues for straining ties with India and reports of China encroaching almost 33 hectares of Nepalese land through road construction in Tibet.  
A crucial meeting of Nepal ruling party NCP Standing Committee, which was scheduled to be held at 11 am on Saturday to decide the fate of KP Oli, has been postponed. The meeting has now been postponed till July 6, thus giving a 2-day breather to PM Oli.
In the midst of the political crisis in Nepal, Chinese Ambassador in Nepal Hou Yanqi met Nepali President Bidhya Devi Bhandari. The meeting between Hou Yanqi and Nepali President was held on July 3 in the President House in Kathmandu. Sources known to the development said that China once again has been intervening in the political crisis in Nepal. Chinese ambassador Hou Yanqi is seen as a key factor behind PM Oli's unexpected move to amend a map which includes disputed territories with India.
In recent time, there have been a growing demand for PM KP Oli's resignation in the ruling Nepal Communist Party. The demand to oust Oli as Nepal PM grew after he had on June 28 claimed that "India along with local parties was planning to oust him from power". He had also stated that there have been various kinds of activities in the "embassies and hotels" to remove him from power.    -ZEE MEDIA BUREAU


