Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 July, 2020, 2:55 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Trump blasts ‘left wing cultural revolution’

Published : Sunday, 5 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pay their respects as they listen to the National Anthem during the Independence Day events at Mount Rushmore National Memorial in Keystone, South Dakota on July 3. photo : AFP

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pay their respects as they listen to the National Anthem during the Independence Day events at Mount Rushmore National Memorial in Keystone, South Dakota on July 3. photo : AFP

KEYSTONE, July 4: President Donald Trump on Friday accused "angry mobs" of trying to erase history with efforts to remove or rethink monuments to U.S. historical figures and used a speech at Mount Rushmore to paint himself as a bulwark against left-wing extremism.
Trump bemoaned protests demanding racial justice as "violent mayhem". Trump has railed against the "cancel culture" of those who toppled monuments during recent anti-racism protests. He condemned those who targeted statues of Confederate leaders as "angry mobs". Trump accused protesters of "a merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values, and indoctrinate our children". "We will not be silenced," he said.
Trump, speaking underneath the famed landmark depicting four US presidents, warned that recent demonstrations over racial inequality threatened the foundations of the country's political system.
"Make no mistake, this left-wing cultural revolution is designed to overthrow the American revolution," Trump said. "Our children are taught in school to hate their own country," he added.
The president, who has been heavily criticised for his handling of the US coronavirus pandemic, made little reference to the disease that has now claimed almost 130,000 American lives.  The US recorded its largest single-day rise in coronavirus infections on Friday, bringing the total to more than 2.5 million - the most of any country.
The president said the South Dakota landmark would "stand forever as an eternal tribute to our forefathers and to our freedom". "This monument will never be desecrated, these heroes will never be defaced," he told a cheering crowd.
The president added that people who target "symbols of national heritage" will face "the fullest extent of the law". He said those who defaced statues could be sentenced to 10 years in jail, referring to a recent executive order he signed on protecting monuments.
A fireworks display set to music was then held at the pre-Independence Day event, watched by about 7,500 ticket-holders. The fireworks were the first at the site in over a decade, after a ban was imposed over fears they could set off wildfires in the dry brush around the monument.
In the shadow of four notable predecessors -- George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln, whose likenesses are carved into a granite cliff in South Dakota's Black Hills -- the president called on supporters to defend America's "integrity".
The US has been engulfed by a once-in-a-generation reckoning on racism and police brutality since George Floyd, an African American man, was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘WHO first alerted to virus’
Trudeau faces probe
105-year-old man recovers
Coronavirus pandemic: Key updates
14 feared dead in nursing home as heavy rain lashes Japan
Shock as man dies after ‘18 hospitals turn him away’
Nepal ruling party to decide PM Oli’s fate tomorrow
Russia says China would be needed in expanded G7 summit


Latest News
Ronaldo finally scores from free kick in Juve win
Man Utd put five past Bournemouth
Vietnam opens world’s ‘first’ gold-plated hotel
Indian man wears gold face mask to ward off coronavirus
Messi doubts reflect chaos at Barcelona
British-Bangladeshi physician 'Doctor of the Year' in UK
DSCC CEO violates lockdown rules
Bangladesh moves 7 notches up in SDG Index
No lobbying for transfer or positing in police: IGP
Democracy books disappear from Hong Kong libraries
Most Read News
Salary-cut: A corporate benchmark to survive?
Bangladesh COVID-19 deaths reach 1,997
Recipe
Pakistan foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19
Restriction on movement as 21-day lockdown begins in Wari
Biman to operate flights on three international routes
Leader of the Marauding Masses
Bipanna Basor
Ex-Minister Gius Uddin passes away
CU under lockdown for 14 days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft