WHO team to reach China next week to probe Covid-19 origin

GENEVA, July 4: Amid global concerns that China delayed giving information regarding the novel coronavirus outbreak, the World Health Organization (WHO) is sending a team to China next week to investigate the origins of the virus and its spread to human beings.The visit will take place more than six months after the WHO's Country Office in China picked up a statement from the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission on cases of 'viral pneumonia'."WHO has been saying that knowing the source of the virus is very, very important. It's science, it's public health. We can fight the virus better when we know everything about the virus, including how it started," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a media briefing on June 29."We will be sending a team next week to China to prepare for that and we hope that that will lead into understanding how the virus started and what we can do for the future to prepare. So we`re planning to send a team next week," he said. -ANI