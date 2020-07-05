Video
Sunday, 5 July, 2020
Vietnamese coconut cultivation successful at Dumuria

Our Correspondent

DUMURIA, KHULNA, July 4: The Vietnamese variety of coconut is being successfully grown in Dumuria Upazila of the district.
There are two types of the variety in Bangladesh. The yield of the variety is four to five times higher than the local ones. Each tree gives 250 to 350 coconuts per year.




The saplings start bearing fruits within two and a half years of planting. An average of 300 to 350 ml of water is available in each green coconut.
It is a cash fruit. It is used to make glycerine, soap and hair oil. The leaves, flowers, fruits, stems, and roots of coconut tree are raw materials for many small and large industries. The leaves are also used to make straw, brooms and furniture. Coconut water contains rich sugar, fat, calcium, vitamin and mineral salt.
Coconut is considered as a heavenly tree.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Mosaddek Hossen said the climate of Bangladesh is suitable for Vietnamese short variety coconut. He also said this coconut grows in all seasons. On an average 300 to 350 ml of water is available from a green coconut. The commercial cultivation of the coconut is possible in half drum, roof, and pond bank. 



