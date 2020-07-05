Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 July, 2020, 2:54 AM
latest
Home Countryside

4 killed in road mishaps in 3 dists

Published : Sunday, 5 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Our Correspondents

Four persons were killed in separate road accidents in three districts- Laxmipur, Sirajganj and Naogaon, in three days.  
RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: Two drivers of a truck and a pickup van were killed as the vehicles collided head-on in Raipur Upazila of the district early Saturday.
The pickup van driver was around 38 and the truck driver around 45.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Raipur Police Station (PS) Tota Mia said a stone-laden truck from coming Chandpur collided with the pickup van from Raipur in Chowdhurypool area on the Raipur-Chandpur Regional Road at early hours, leaving them critically injured.
The injured were rushed to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.
The bodies were sent to the hospital morgue for autopsies, the OC added.
SIRAJGANJ: An ambulance with six passengers on board plunged into a pond in Ghurka Bazar area under Salanga PS of the district on Friday afternoon, leaving an older man dead.
Deceased Omar Ali, 60, hailed from Sarishabari Upazila of Jamalpur, was a worker of Afrin Jute Mills in Bogura.
Jute Mills Contractor Sohel Rana said the Sarishabari-bound ambulance fell into the pond in Ghurka Bazar area at around 2pm as its driver lost control over steering, leaving Omar Ali dead on the spot. Being informed, police and fire fighters with the help of local people rescued the injured and rushed them to local clinics.
MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: A rice trader was killed in a road accident in Pira Intersection area on the Naogaon-Rajshahi Highway in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Dinesh Chandra, 59, son of late Sachin Chandra of Bagdhana Village.
Police and local sources said a truck hit a motorcycle in Pira Intersection area at around 7:30pm, leaving Dinesh dead on the spot.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Vietnamese coconut cultivation successful at Dumuria
4 killed in road mishaps in 3 dists
Four nabbed with hemp in two districts
Online paddy purchase going on in Narail
Leaflets on payment of jute mills workers distributed
Five found dead in five districts
Over 1.5 lakh people marooned in Tangail, Bhola
Labourer dies mysteriously in Barishal


Latest News
Ronaldo finally scores from free kick in Juve win
Man Utd put five past Bournemouth
Vietnam opens world’s ‘first’ gold-plated hotel
Indian man wears gold face mask to ward off coronavirus
Messi doubts reflect chaos at Barcelona
British-Bangladeshi physician 'Doctor of the Year' in UK
DSCC CEO violates lockdown rules
Bangladesh moves 7 notches up in SDG Index
No lobbying for transfer or positing in police: IGP
Democracy books disappear from Hong Kong libraries
Most Read News
Salary-cut: A corporate benchmark to survive?
Bangladesh COVID-19 deaths reach 1,997
Recipe
Pakistan foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19
Restriction on movement as 21-day lockdown begins in Wari
Biman to operate flights on three international routes
Leader of the Marauding Masses
Bipanna Basor
Ex-Minister Gius Uddin passes away
CU under lockdown for 14 days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft