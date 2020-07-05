4 killed in road mishaps in 3 dists





RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: Two drivers of a truck and a pickup van were killed as the vehicles collided head-on in Raipur Upazila of the district early Saturday.

The pickup van driver was around 38 and the truck driver around 45.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Raipur Police Station (PS) Tota Mia said a stone-laden truck from coming Chandpur collided with the pickup van from Raipur in Chowdhurypool area on the Raipur-Chandpur Regional Road at early hours, leaving them critically injured.

The injured were rushed to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

The bodies were sent to the hospital morgue for autopsies, the OC added.

SIRAJGANJ: An ambulance with six passengers on board plunged into a pond in Ghurka Bazar area under Salanga PS of the district on Friday afternoon, leaving an older man dead.

Deceased Omar Ali, 60, hailed from Sarishabari Upazila of Jamalpur, was a worker of Afrin Jute Mills in Bogura.

Jute Mills Contractor Sohel Rana said the Sarishabari-bound ambulance fell into the pond in Ghurka Bazar area at around 2pm as its driver lost control over steering, leaving Omar Ali dead on the spot. Being informed, police and fire fighters with the help of local people rescued the injured and rushed them to local clinics.

MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: A rice trader was killed in a road accident in Pira Intersection area on the Naogaon-Rajshahi Highway in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Dinesh Chandra, 59, son of late Sachin Chandra of Bagdhana Village.

Police and local sources said a truck hit a motorcycle in Pira Intersection area at around 7:30pm, leaving Dinesh dead on the spot.















