Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 July, 2020, 2:54 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Four nabbed with hemp in two districts

Published : Sunday, 5 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondents

Four persons were arrested with hemp in separate drives in two districts- Joypurhat and Rajshahi, in two days.
JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested two drug traders with 50kg of hemp in Kalai Upazila of the district early Saturday.
The arrested persons are Saiful Islam, 32, son of Shamsul Haque of Chansar Village, and Shipon Mia, 35, son of Firoz Mia of Paikotha Village, in Burichang Upazila of Cumilla. RAB sources said on information, a team of RAB conducted a drive in Punat Nandail Dighi Intersection area at around 2am, arrested the duo with hemp red-handed.  During the primary interrogation, the arrested confessed their involvement in drug business for long.
Joypurhat RAB Camp Company Commander Additional Superintend of Police MM Mohaimenur Rashid confirmed the incident adding that, the arrested were handed over to Kalai Police Station (PS) after filing a case under Narcotics Control Act.   
RAJSHAHI: Members of RAB, in a drive, detained two persons along with 1.9kg of hemp in Durgapur Upazila of the district early Friday.
Detained persons are Rahidul Islam, 40, a resident of Debipur Village, and Wadud Islam, 42, of Jugisho Palsha Village in the upazila.
A team of RAB-5 conducted a drive in Namo Daurokhali Village, and arrested the duo with hemp, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Durgapur PS Ruhul Alam.
A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with Durgapur PS in this connection.  However, the arrested were sent to jail on Friday morning following a court order, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Vietnamese coconut cultivation successful at Dumuria
4 killed in road mishaps in 3 dists
Four nabbed with hemp in two districts
Online paddy purchase going on in Narail
Leaflets on payment of jute mills workers distributed
Five found dead in five districts
Over 1.5 lakh people marooned in Tangail, Bhola
Labourer dies mysteriously in Barishal


Latest News
Ronaldo finally scores from free kick in Juve win
Man Utd put five past Bournemouth
Vietnam opens world’s ‘first’ gold-plated hotel
Indian man wears gold face mask to ward off coronavirus
Messi doubts reflect chaos at Barcelona
British-Bangladeshi physician 'Doctor of the Year' in UK
DSCC CEO violates lockdown rules
Bangladesh moves 7 notches up in SDG Index
No lobbying for transfer or positing in police: IGP
Democracy books disappear from Hong Kong libraries
Most Read News
Salary-cut: A corporate benchmark to survive?
Bangladesh COVID-19 deaths reach 1,997
Recipe
Pakistan foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19
Restriction on movement as 21-day lockdown begins in Wari
Biman to operate flights on three international routes
Leader of the Marauding Masses
Bipanna Basor
Ex-Minister Gius Uddin passes away
CU under lockdown for 14 days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft