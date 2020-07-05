Four nabbed with hemp in two districts





JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested two drug traders with 50kg of hemp in Kalai Upazila of the district early Saturday.

The arrested persons are Saiful Islam, 32, son of Shamsul Haque of Chansar Village, and Shipon Mia, 35, son of Firoz Mia of Paikotha Village, in Burichang Upazila of Cumilla. RAB sources said on information, a team of RAB conducted a drive in Punat Nandail Dighi Intersection area at around 2am, arrested the duo with hemp red-handed. During the primary interrogation, the arrested confessed their involvement in drug business for long.

Joypurhat RAB Camp Company Commander Additional Superintend of Police MM Mohaimenur Rashid confirmed the incident adding that, the arrested were handed over to Kalai Police Station (PS) after filing a case under Narcotics Control Act.

RAJSHAHI: Members of RAB, in a drive, detained two persons along with 1.9kg of hemp in Durgapur Upazila of the district early Friday.

Detained persons are Rahidul Islam, 40, a resident of Debipur Village, and Wadud Islam, 42, of Jugisho Palsha Village in the upazila.

A team of RAB-5 conducted a drive in Namo Daurokhali Village, and arrested the duo with hemp, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Durgapur PS Ruhul Alam.

A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with Durgapur PS in this connection. However, the arrested were sent to jail on Friday morning following a court order, the OC added.

















