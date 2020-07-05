Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 July, 2020, 2:54 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Online paddy purchase going on in Narail

Published : Sunday, 5 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondent

NARAIL, July 4: To end the plight of the farmers in the district, the the local administration has started recently to buy paddy from the farmers through online.
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, lawmaker of Narail-2 Constituency, has stood by the initiative.
Local Food Department is working with the district administration. They are collecting paddy by going to the farmers' houses.
MP Mashrafe has given transport support to ease up the paddy collection. So, it has become easy for the administration to collect paddy.
Farmer Abdullah of Tolarampur Village said, at first they were passing days thinking about the sales of their product. Now they are tension-free for selling Boro paddy amid corona situation.
In the meantime, many farmers were selling their paddies in local markets, but they were not getting fair prices.
Farmer Masud Hasan of Gobra Village echoed him.
He added as they are getting good prices of their paddies, so there is no reason to be worried about the harvesting cost.
District Food Officer Sheikh Aminul Islam said paddies are being collected from farmers through mobile apps at Tk 1,040 per maund.
As the local MP is providing the transport facility, they are being saved from extra cost.
Deputy Commissioner Anjuman Ara said, "We're going from house to house to collect paddies from farmers. The farmers are happy for getting fair prices." Local agriculture department sources said a total of 3,800 metric tons of paddy will be procured from the district.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Vietnamese coconut cultivation successful at Dumuria
4 killed in road mishaps in 3 dists
Four nabbed with hemp in two districts
Online paddy purchase going on in Narail
Leaflets on payment of jute mills workers distributed
Five found dead in five districts
Over 1.5 lakh people marooned in Tangail, Bhola
Labourer dies mysteriously in Barishal


Latest News
Ronaldo finally scores from free kick in Juve win
Man Utd put five past Bournemouth
Vietnam opens world’s ‘first’ gold-plated hotel
Indian man wears gold face mask to ward off coronavirus
Messi doubts reflect chaos at Barcelona
British-Bangladeshi physician 'Doctor of the Year' in UK
DSCC CEO violates lockdown rules
Bangladesh moves 7 notches up in SDG Index
No lobbying for transfer or positing in police: IGP
Democracy books disappear from Hong Kong libraries
Most Read News
Salary-cut: A corporate benchmark to survive?
Bangladesh COVID-19 deaths reach 1,997
Recipe
Pakistan foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19
Restriction on movement as 21-day lockdown begins in Wari
Biman to operate flights on three international routes
Leader of the Marauding Masses
Bipanna Basor
Ex-Minister Gius Uddin passes away
CU under lockdown for 14 days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft