Online paddy purchase going on in Narail





Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, lawmaker of Narail-2 Constituency, has stood by the initiative.

Local Food Department is working with the district administration. They are collecting paddy by going to the farmers' houses.

MP Mashrafe has given transport support to ease up the paddy collection. So, it has become easy for the administration to collect paddy.

Farmer Abdullah of Tolarampur Village said, at first they were passing days thinking about the sales of their product. Now they are tension-free for selling Boro paddy amid corona situation.

In the meantime, many farmers were selling their paddies in local markets, but they were not getting fair prices.

Farmer Masud Hasan of Gobra Village echoed him.

He added as they are getting good prices of their paddies, so there is no reason to be worried about the harvesting cost.

District Food Officer Sheikh Aminul Islam said paddies are being collected from farmers through mobile apps at Tk 1,040 per maund.

As the local MP is providing the transport facility, they are being saved from extra cost.

Deputy Commissioner Anjuman Ara said, "We're going from house to house to collect paddies from farmers. The farmers are happy for getting fair prices." Local agriculture department sources said a total of 3,800 metric tons of paddy will be procured from the district.

















