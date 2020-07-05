

Leaflets on payment of jute mills workers distributed

The highlights of a gazette notification were made through leaflets. Most of the workers were seen overwhelmed in emotion and weeping at a time reading the leaflets. The leaflets were distributed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Helal Hossain.

Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC) has been overburdened with losses. The mills have been put under the process of modernisation. These will be developed with modern infrastructures.

Due to mounting losses of the BJMC, the state-owned jute mills will be modernised in line with the local and global demands after a golden handshake process of the workers.

These mills will be re-launched under the public-private partnership (PP) after the necessary modernisation.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given assurance of giving jobs to skilled workers on priority basis.

All dues of the retired workers numbering 8,954 since 2014, due salaries of the current workers numbering 24,886, provident fund, gratuity and maximum 27 per cent of gratuity will be paid fully. Around Tk 5,000 crore will be provided from the government exchequer.

The running workers, who will retire voluntarily, will get priority in jobs. New employment opportunities will be created in the mills after modernisation.

















KHULNA, July 4: The district administration made a circulation of a government notification on salaries and dues of the jute mills workers on Friday.The highlights of a gazette notification were made through leaflets. Most of the workers were seen overwhelmed in emotion and weeping at a time reading the leaflets. The leaflets were distributed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Helal Hossain.Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC) has been overburdened with losses. The mills have been put under the process of modernisation. These will be developed with modern infrastructures.Due to mounting losses of the BJMC, the state-owned jute mills will be modernised in line with the local and global demands after a golden handshake process of the workers.These mills will be re-launched under the public-private partnership (PP) after the necessary modernisation.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given assurance of giving jobs to skilled workers on priority basis.All dues of the retired workers numbering 8,954 since 2014, due salaries of the current workers numbering 24,886, provident fund, gratuity and maximum 27 per cent of gratuity will be paid fully. Around Tk 5,000 crore will be provided from the government exchequer.The running workers, who will retire voluntarily, will get priority in jobs. New employment opportunities will be created in the mills after modernisation.