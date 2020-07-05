Five found dead in five districts





LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Police recovered the decomposed body of a woman from the Meghna River in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Friday.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmohan Police Station (PS) Mir Khairul Kabir said locals saw the floating body in the river in Gaittar Khal area at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

BARISHAL: Police recovered the decomposed body of a young girl from the Kacha River in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Friday.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 20, could not be known yet.

Wazirpur PS OC Ziaul Ahasan said locals saw the floating body in Kacha River near Babu Sarder Bari in Harta Union at noon, and informed police. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the body of a housewife in Gafargaon Municipality of the district on Thursday evening. The deceased was identified as Happy Akter, 20, daughter of Kazim Uddin of Janmejoy Village and wife of an auto-rickshaw driver Mujahid of Bagua Village under the municipality.

On information, police recovered the body from their rented house in Janmejoy Biswaroad area in the evening.

The deceased's brother said Mujahid often tortured Happy physically. He alleged that his sister has been killed.

Gafargaon PS OC Anukul Sarkar said the body was sent to local hospital morgue for an autopsy. Legal action would be taken after investigating the incident, the OC added.

MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from Kadim Dewhata Village under Gorai Union in Mirzapur Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

Deceased Farzana Akhter, 26, was the wife of Arif Hossain, an expatriate, of the same area. She was the daughter of Khandaker Faruque Hossain of Latifpur Union. Police and local sources said the deceased's six-year-old son found the hanging body of Farzana at the house in the afternoon.

Hearing his screams, locals rushed in and informed police. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to hospital morgue for an autopsy. Sub-Inspector of Mirzapur PS Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident.

PATUAKHALI: A trader was found dead in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning. The deceased was identified as Mamun Hawlader, 35, a resident of Mithapura area in the upazila.

Locals said Mamun went out of his home at 8:30pm on Wednesday, but did not return. Later, locals spotted the body in an abandoned brick kiln and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body that bore several stab injury marks, said police.















Five persons including two unidentified girls and two housewives were found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Bhola, Barishal, Mymensingh, Tangail and Patuakhali, in three days.LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Police recovered the decomposed body of a woman from the Meghna River in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Friday.The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmohan Police Station (PS) Mir Khairul Kabir said locals saw the floating body in the river in Gaittar Khal area at noon and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.BARISHAL: Police recovered the decomposed body of a young girl from the Kacha River in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Friday.The identity of the deceased, aged about 20, could not be known yet.Wazirpur PS OC Ziaul Ahasan said locals saw the floating body in Kacha River near Babu Sarder Bari in Harta Union at noon, and informed police. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the body of a housewife in Gafargaon Municipality of the district on Thursday evening. The deceased was identified as Happy Akter, 20, daughter of Kazim Uddin of Janmejoy Village and wife of an auto-rickshaw driver Mujahid of Bagua Village under the municipality.On information, police recovered the body from their rented house in Janmejoy Biswaroad area in the evening.The deceased's brother said Mujahid often tortured Happy physically. He alleged that his sister has been killed.Gafargaon PS OC Anukul Sarkar said the body was sent to local hospital morgue for an autopsy. Legal action would be taken after investigating the incident, the OC added.MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from Kadim Dewhata Village under Gorai Union in Mirzapur Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.Deceased Farzana Akhter, 26, was the wife of Arif Hossain, an expatriate, of the same area. She was the daughter of Khandaker Faruque Hossain of Latifpur Union. Police and local sources said the deceased's six-year-old son found the hanging body of Farzana at the house in the afternoon.Hearing his screams, locals rushed in and informed police. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to hospital morgue for an autopsy. Sub-Inspector of Mirzapur PS Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident.PATUAKHALI: A trader was found dead in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning. The deceased was identified as Mamun Hawlader, 35, a resident of Mithapura area in the upazila.Locals said Mamun went out of his home at 8:30pm on Wednesday, but did not return. Later, locals spotted the body in an abandoned brick kiln and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body that bore several stab injury marks, said police.