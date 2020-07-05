Over 1.5 lakh people marooned in Tangail, Bhola



Flood in Bhuapur Upazila of Tangail. photo: observer

TANGAIL: The water of the Jamuna River has started rising again at Bhuapur Upazila point of the district heightening public sufferings further.

The rising water maintained an improvement for two days. Then it resumed increasing by 4cm in the last 24 hours. Now it is flowing 46cm above the danger level.

Brimming over banks, the water is continuing to enter localities. With this, the flood situation is deteriorating. The Dharla River is also worsening, and new areas are being inundated.

The flash flood has marooned about 1.5 lakh people in 93 villages of 21 unions in Tangail Sadar, Nagarpur, Delduar, Kalihati and Gopalpur upazilas.

In the localities, crises have been created for drinking water, human food and cattle feed. By the time, about 5,000 hectres of cropland has been submerged. A total of 1,189 houses have been eroded into the river. A leakage has developed in the Jamuna embankment at Bhuapur Garabari area in the east bank. The guide dam has been at risk.

On the other hand, a total of 163 MT rice has been allocated for the flood-affected areas. The distribution of this relief assistance has yet been in operation.

The affected people reported they have been passing marooned lives for the last one week. But they have not got any assistance so far. The communications have turned peculiar for the submerged road condition. The public sufferings have gone up. Tubewells have gone under water creating drinking water crisis.

Local elected representatives said, they have yet to receive any relief allocation.

Chairman of Gabsara Union at Bhoapur Upazila Maniruzzaman Monir said, the people in the flood hit areas are in the dire need of assistance; since people are passing days in hardship.

He added the Water Development Board (WDB) has been informed of the erosion for taking measures for resistance.

MONPURA, BHOLA: Rising by three/four feet at the coastal Monpura Upazila of the district, the full-moon tide has inundated its low-lying areas by the Meghna River.

WDB informed the Meghna River is flowing above 5cm of the danger mark. This has resulted in the inundation of Daserhaat Village, Sonar Char Village at Hajirhaat Union and Purba Andir Parh Village beyond the dam of Monpura Union.

In addition, Charnizam and Kolatoli Char, which are detached from coastal Monpura, have been flooded by three/four foot tide water. The full-moon tide hits the area two times in a day; 3,000 people have been marooned.

On Saturday at 10am, a visit found it true; Daserhaat Jam-e-mosque has gone under four foot water; housewives were seen washing their plates and pots in tide water. Besides, water was seen flowing over the town protection dam project at the upazila. There is four foot water in Purba Andirpara Village.

Fatema, Rahim, Bachchhu of Dasherhaat area of Hajirhaat Union, Kamal, Nahid and Shahjahan of Purbo Andirpar Village at Monpura Union said, the tidal water was higher on Saturday than Friday; the full moon tide improves much at night than day time. Then house water starts to recede.

Deputy Engineer of WDB Divcision-2 Abdur Rahman referred to the Meghna's flowing above 5cm at Monpura saying, beyond the embankment, Charnizam and Kolatolir Char have also been flooded by three/four foot tide.

















Over 1.5 lakh people were marooned and many low-lying areas have been inundated as the water level is increasing in the Jamuna and Meghna rivers in two districts- Tangail and Bhola. The people in the flood-hit areas are in the dire need of assistance.TANGAIL: The water of the Jamuna River has started rising again at Bhuapur Upazila point of the district heightening public sufferings further.The rising water maintained an improvement for two days. Then it resumed increasing by 4cm in the last 24 hours. Now it is flowing 46cm above the danger level.Brimming over banks, the water is continuing to enter localities. With this, the flood situation is deteriorating. The Dharla River is also worsening, and new areas are being inundated.The flash flood has marooned about 1.5 lakh people in 93 villages of 21 unions in Tangail Sadar, Nagarpur, Delduar, Kalihati and Gopalpur upazilas.In the localities, crises have been created for drinking water, human food and cattle feed. By the time, about 5,000 hectres of cropland has been submerged. A total of 1,189 houses have been eroded into the river. A leakage has developed in the Jamuna embankment at Bhuapur Garabari area in the east bank. The guide dam has been at risk.On the other hand, a total of 163 MT rice has been allocated for the flood-affected areas. The distribution of this relief assistance has yet been in operation.The affected people reported they have been passing marooned lives for the last one week. But they have not got any assistance so far. The communications have turned peculiar for the submerged road condition. The public sufferings have gone up. Tubewells have gone under water creating drinking water crisis.Local elected representatives said, they have yet to receive any relief allocation.Chairman of Gabsara Union at Bhoapur Upazila Maniruzzaman Monir said, the people in the flood hit areas are in the dire need of assistance; since people are passing days in hardship.He added the Water Development Board (WDB) has been informed of the erosion for taking measures for resistance.MONPURA, BHOLA: Rising by three/four feet at the coastal Monpura Upazila of the district, the full-moon tide has inundated its low-lying areas by the Meghna River.WDB informed the Meghna River is flowing above 5cm of the danger mark. This has resulted in the inundation of Daserhaat Village, Sonar Char Village at Hajirhaat Union and Purba Andir Parh Village beyond the dam of Monpura Union.In addition, Charnizam and Kolatoli Char, which are detached from coastal Monpura, have been flooded by three/four foot tide water. The full-moon tide hits the area two times in a day; 3,000 people have been marooned.On Saturday at 10am, a visit found it true; Daserhaat Jam-e-mosque has gone under four foot water; housewives were seen washing their plates and pots in tide water. Besides, water was seen flowing over the town protection dam project at the upazila. There is four foot water in Purba Andirpara Village.Fatema, Rahim, Bachchhu of Dasherhaat area of Hajirhaat Union, Kamal, Nahid and Shahjahan of Purbo Andirpar Village at Monpura Union said, the tidal water was higher on Saturday than Friday; the full moon tide improves much at night than day time. Then house water starts to recede.Deputy Engineer of WDB Divcision-2 Abdur Rahman referred to the Meghna's flowing above 5cm at Monpura saying, beyond the embankment, Charnizam and Kolatolir Char have also been flooded by three/four foot tide.