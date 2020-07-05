Video
Sunday, 5 July, 2020, 2:54 AM
Labourer dies mysteriously in Barishal

Published : Sunday, 5 July, 2020
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, July 4: A labourer died mysteriously at Bengal Biscuit Factory in BSCIC area of the city on Wednesday.
Deceased A Razzak, 35, son of Jalil Talukder of Ward No. 3 in the city corporation, was a labourer in the biscuit factor.
Bengal Biscuit Factory authority claimed Razzak was electrocuted.  
Being informed, Barishal Metropolitan Police (BMP) visited the scene, but found no sign of electrocution there.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of BMP Kaunia Police Station Azimul Karim said the body was sent to hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The investigation is going on, the OC added.


