Labourer dies mysteriously in Barishal

BARISHAL, July 4: A labourer died mysteriously at Bengal Biscuit Factory in BSCIC area of the city on Wednesday.

Deceased A Razzak, 35, son of Jalil Talukder of Ward No. 3 in the city corporation, was a labourer in the biscuit factor.

Bengal Biscuit Factory authority claimed Razzak was electrocuted.

Being informed, Barishal Metropolitan Police (BMP) visited the scene, but found no sign of electrocution there.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of BMP Kaunia Police Station Azimul Karim said the body was sent to hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The investigation is going on, the OC added.













