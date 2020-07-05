Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 July, 2020, 2:54 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Bumper production of peanut achieved in Thakurgaon

Published : Sunday, 5 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Our Correspondent

Bumper production of peanut achieved in Thakurgaon

Bumper production of peanut achieved in Thakurgaon

THAKURGAON, July 4: Farmers of the district have achieved bumper yield of peanut this year.
They are hoping to get fair prices as the weather is favourable.
Last year's fair prices have encouraged them to cultivate peanut this year, too.
Concerned sources said when farmers across the country are worried about paddy prices those in Thakurgaon have become hopeful with peanut.
The farmers said they cultivated peanut on more lands this year than the past years. Due to low cultivation cost and more profit, they are shifting to peanut farming.
Farmers said the cultivation cost of peanut in per bigha is Tk 6,000. If the yield is good they are expecting to harvest 12 to 15 maunds of peanut from per bigha.
They also said they sold per maund peanut at Tk 1,800 to 2,000 last year. If they get the same price this year they are hoping to get about Tk 30,000 from per bigha. Excluding all costs they are hoping to profit about Tk 24,000 this year. Even if the price is less than the last year's, they would not count losses.
On the other hand, local traders are making profit from peanut. They said the quality of peanut of Thakurgaon is good. Peanut is cultivated in two seasons- Robi and Kharif- in the district.
Sources said local farmers are being interested to peanut cultivation gradually. Centring peanut farming, small industries have grown up in the district. More than 500 labourers are working at over 50 nut processing factories here.
Farmer Abdur Rahman of Borogaon Village under Balia Union in Thakurgaon Sadar Upazila said peanut cultivation is cost-effective and labour-intensive. They sell per maund peanut at Tk 1,800 to 2,000.
Farmer Naresh of Dholar Haat Senpara Village in Debiganj Upazila of the district said he has cultivated nut this year too for getting fair prices last year.
He demanded official training and loan facilities for the expansion of peanut farming.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Vietnamese coconut cultivation successful at Dumuria
4 killed in road mishaps in 3 dists
Four nabbed with hemp in two districts
Online paddy purchase going on in Narail
Leaflets on payment of jute mills workers distributed
Five found dead in five districts
Over 1.5 lakh people marooned in Tangail, Bhola
Labourer dies mysteriously in Barishal


Latest News
Ronaldo finally scores from free kick in Juve win
Man Utd put five past Bournemouth
Vietnam opens world’s ‘first’ gold-plated hotel
Indian man wears gold face mask to ward off coronavirus
Messi doubts reflect chaos at Barcelona
British-Bangladeshi physician 'Doctor of the Year' in UK
DSCC CEO violates lockdown rules
Bangladesh moves 7 notches up in SDG Index
No lobbying for transfer or positing in police: IGP
Democracy books disappear from Hong Kong libraries
Most Read News
Salary-cut: A corporate benchmark to survive?
Bangladesh COVID-19 deaths reach 1,997
Recipe
Pakistan foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19
Restriction on movement as 21-day lockdown begins in Wari
Biman to operate flights on three international routes
Leader of the Marauding Masses
Bipanna Basor
Ex-Minister Gius Uddin passes away
CU under lockdown for 14 days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft