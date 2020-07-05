

Bumper production of peanut achieved in Thakurgaon

They are hoping to get fair prices as the weather is favourable.

Last year's fair prices have encouraged them to cultivate peanut this year, too.

Concerned sources said when farmers across the country are worried about paddy prices those in Thakurgaon have become hopeful with peanut.

The farmers said they cultivated peanut on more lands this year than the past years. Due to low cultivation cost and more profit, they are shifting to peanut farming.

Farmers said the cultivation cost of peanut in per bigha is Tk 6,000. If the yield is good they are expecting to harvest 12 to 15 maunds of peanut from per bigha.

They also said they sold per maund peanut at Tk 1,800 to 2,000 last year. If they get the same price this year they are hoping to get about Tk 30,000 from per bigha. Excluding all costs they are hoping to profit about Tk 24,000 this year. Even if the price is less than the last year's, they would not count losses.

On the other hand, local traders are making profit from peanut. They said the quality of peanut of Thakurgaon is good. Peanut is cultivated in two seasons- Robi and Kharif- in the district.

Sources said local farmers are being interested to peanut cultivation gradually. Centring peanut farming, small industries have grown up in the district. More than 500 labourers are working at over 50 nut processing factories here.

Farmer Abdur Rahman of Borogaon Village under Balia Union in Thakurgaon Sadar Upazila said peanut cultivation is cost-effective and labour-intensive. They sell per maund peanut at Tk 1,800 to 2,000.

Farmer Naresh of Dholar Haat Senpara Village in Debiganj Upazila of the district said he has cultivated nut this year too for getting fair prices last year.

He demanded official training and loan facilities for the expansion of peanut farming.















