NETRAKONA, July 4: A young man was electrocuted in Kendua Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Oli Mia, 22, son of Alek Mia, a resident of Ramnagar Paschim Para Village in the upazila.

Locals said Oli came in contact with a live electric wire while tried to repair his auto-bike in a shop at Rampur Market, which left him dead on the spot.