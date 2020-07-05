109 more contract corona in four districts





GOPALGANJ: Some 22 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 765 here.

District Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Niaz Mohammad confirmed the information on Saturday.

Of the newly infected people, nine are in Sadar Upazila, six in Tungipara, five in Kashiani, one is in Kotalipara and one in Muksudpur upazilas.

Among the total infected people, 209 are in Sadar, 116 in Tungipara, 118 in Kotalipara, 171 in Muksudpur and 151 in Kashiani upazilas.

So far, a total of 415 patients made recovery from the virus while 12 died in the district, the CS added.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Six more persons including five members of a family tested positive for coronavirus in Gafargaon Upazila of the district, taking the total cases to 65 here.

The test results came from Mymensingh Medical College Hospital on Friday where six found positive.

A teacher of Ward No. 6 of the municipality tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday and five others including a minor and banker in a family contracted the deadly virus the next day.

Meanshile, Gafargaon Municipality Mayor SM Iqbal Hossain among 44 Covid-19 patients have recovered from it here while one died.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Mainuddin Khan Manik confirmed the information.

THAKURGAON: Three more persons tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 209 here.

District CS Dr Md Mahfuzar Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Saturday noon.

He said a total of 33 samples were sent for the test on Friday where three found positive for the virus.

So far, 142 people recovered from the virus while two died in the district, the CS added.

RAJSHAHI: Some 78 more people including four doctors and seven policemen tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 988 here.

Samples of 246 people were tested in two labs at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Friday.

RMCH Deputy Director Dr Saiful Ferdous confirmed the information.

Of the newly infected, 75 people are in the city corporation area, and one is in Durgapur, Charghat and Mohanpur upazilas each.

















