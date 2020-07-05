Six murdered in six districts





GOPALGANJ: A man was hacked to death by his rivals in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday following a conflict over formation of a mosque committee. The deceased was identified as Tuhin Mollah, 35, a resident of the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadr Police Station (PS) M Monirul Islam said Tuhin has an altercation with Mizan Mollah and his brother Chhoton Mollah before Juma Prayer as Chhoton hurled abuse over the new committee of Char Boyra Jame Mosque. During the altercation, one Raju Fakir hacked Tuhin with a lethal weapon, leaving him critically injured.

Later, Tuhin was declared dead at Gopalganj General Hospital.

Police, however, detained two women including Raju's mother in this connection, the OC added.

MOULVIBAZAR: A former Chhatradal leader of the district, who was injured by rival attack, died at Sylhet MAG Medical College Hospital early Thursday.

Deceased Joglul Hoque Matin, 45, former member of District Unit Chhatradal, was a resident in Sadar Upazila.

Police and local sources said Joglul was attacked by his rival men in Bekamura Village on June 21 last.

Later, he was taken to Sylhet MAG Medical College Hospital where he died at early hours while undergoing treatment.

Moulvibazar Model PS OC (Investigation) Porimol Deb confirmed the incident adding that, a case was filed with the PS on June 25 in this connection.

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: A man slaughtered his friend in Tentulia Upazila of the district as he saw his friend's immoral acts with his wife early Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Johur Ali, 55, a resident of Atwari Upazila.

Local sources said Idris Ali, a resident of Banglabandha area, saw his friend was involved in immoral acts with his wife at around 4pm which made him furious.

He then took a knife and tried to slit Johur's throat, leaving him critically injured.

Later, locals rescued him hearing his cry for help and rushed him to Tentulia Upazila Health Complex.

Johur was referred to Adhunik Sadar Hospital but succumbed to his injuries on the way.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Tentulia Model PS OC Abu Sayeed confirmed the incident adding that, Idris and his family members went into hiding.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A young man was beaten to death by his neighbour over the claiming of ownership of a tree in Bagha Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Deceased Ridoy Ahmed, 20, son of Mohammad Dhuku, was a resident of Kaligram Village in the upazila. Bagha PS OC Nazrul Islam said Sadek Ali, a neighbour of the deceased, along with his family members locked in a clash with Ridoy while he was cutting a branch of a tree beside his house at noon.

Later, they attacked Ridoy claiming the tree as their property, leaving him and others who came to save Ridoy injured.

He was taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, later referred to Dhaka as his condition deteriorated further.

Ridoy succumbed to his injuries on the way to Dhaka at night. A case has been filed accusing 15 people with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

NOAKHALI: A woman was killed in an attack carried out by her rivals in Char Hasan Bhuiyar Haat Village under Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The incident also left seven people injured.

Deceased Amena Begum, 51, was the wife of Shah Alam of the village.

An altercation took place between Amena's son Rahim and Kabir's wife Halima following a trifling matter. At one stage, Rahim beat up Halima.

Hearing the news, Halima's son Alamgir beat up Amena mercilessly, leaving her seriously injured. She was taken to Noakhali Sadar General Hospital where she died at 4pm under treatment.

Meanwhile, seven persons were injured in a further attack carried out by Rahim.

Of them, severely injured Sujon was sent to a Dhaka hospital. Char Jabbar PS OC Md Shahed Uddin confirmed the incident.

PIROJPUR: A trader was killed in Satkachmia Bazar area of Nazirpur Upazila in the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Abdus Sabur Hawlader, 40, son of Md Abdus Sobahan Hawlader of Gotherhat Village in the upazila.

Deceased's Daughter Karishma Khanam said Md Mizanur Rahman Mridha, 25, son Mahtab Uddin Mridha, hit Abdus Sattar by throwing stone, leaving him critically injured.

Later, Abdus Sattar was rushed to Nazirpur Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor Dr Ishita Sadhak Nipu declared him dead.

















