Sunday, 5 July, 2020, 2:53 AM
Countryside

C-19: Three die in two districts

Published : Sunday, 5 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondents

A man died with coronavirus symptoms and two others including a woman died of  the virus infection in two districts- Pirojpur and Bogura, in two days.
PIROJPUR: A man died with coronavirus symptoms in Mathbaria Upazila of the district early Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Md Shafiqul Islam, 50, son of late Noor Mohammad of Sonakhali Village in the upazila.
 Shafiqul was admitted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital with the virus symptoms on June 28. He died there at around 3:40am while undergoing treatment.
Meanwhile, a total f 216 people contracted coronavirus in the district while 135 made recovery from the virus and five died, said the civil surgeon office sources.
BOGURA: Two persons including a woman died of coronavirus on Friday.
The deceased were identified as Inun Nahar, 54, a resident of Thanthania Dakshin Para area in the town, and Alhaj Golam Rabbani, 58, a resident of Bhatra Village in Nandigram Upazila and head teacher of Burail Government Primary School.
Residential Medical Officer of Mohammad Ali Hospital Khairul Bashar Momin said Inun Nahar admitted to the hospital on July 1 and died at around 8am on Friday while undergoing treatment. Earlier, she tested positive for coronavirus.
On the other hand, Golam Rabbani admitted to TMSS Medical College Hospital in Bogura with cold, fever and respiratory problems on June 24. Later, he was found positive for coronavirus. He died there at dawn while undergoing treatment.










