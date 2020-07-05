

Sheikh Hasina role model for poverty alleviation: Livestock minister

The PM also assured that no one would die in the country without food because there is enough food in the country, for at least one year.

These were commented by Minister for Fisheries and Livestock SM Rezaul Karim, MP, while addressing as chief guest an online programme to distribute cash, corrugated tin and bicycles among a number of distressed people.

Held in the Circuit House on Saturday morning, the programme was organised by Sadar Upazila administration. It was presided over by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Bashir Ahmed.

Among others, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Pirojpur District Abu Ali Md. Shazzad Hossain, Superintendent of Police Haiatul Islam Khan and District Committee General Secretary of AL Advocate MA Hakim Hawlader were present as special guests.

Awami League (AL) leaders, journalists, civil society activists were also present.

Speakers said, special economic zone, new township project and science and technology university establishing activities are going on in the district.

The minister expressed his gratefulness to the Prime Minister for including him in the 10-member committee of Delta Plan 2100.

He added the assistance is being provided under the guidance of the PM.

A total of 250 men and women got one bundle of tin and Tk 3,000 each. Also 25 bi-cycles were given to 25 village policemen in seven unions under Sadar Upazila. They were affected by cyclone Bulbul.

















