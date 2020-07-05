

Labour crisis hits Boro harvest

Due to the recent rain, the local farmers are facing setback. They can hardly find required labourers even offering them higher wages. The labourers are showing apathy to harvest the paddy as the rain has inundated the fields.

Meanwhile, the demand for labourers to harvest the damp paddies has gone up. The farmers have been compelled to hire labourers at high-bargaining rates.

Two types of Boro paddies are cultivated in Tanore Upazila.

The advance variety of Boro paddy has already been brought to houses. This type of the paddy is largely cultivated in Beelkumari Beel (water body). Farmers could harvest the early planted Boro paddy in dry form, and the yield was also good.

During or before the harvesting of the advance Boro, farmers harvest potato. After this, the second phase Boro paddy is cultivated in the same fields. This variety of Boro paddy is harvested within a very short time.

Farmers Sirajul Islam of Gollapara Village, Yasin Ali and Ibrahim of Tanore Village, Abdur Hannan and Salam Mondal of Sinduka Village, and Zillur Rahman and Lutfur Rahman of Gubirpara Village said they had to harvest their paddies amid adverse weather. The straws are getting damaged. Due to the lack of sufficient sunlight, the harvested paddies cannot be dried.

They also said they are covering the paddy piles with polythene sheets to protect those from rain. If the full sunlight is not available the paddies might not be dried. If this situation continues, saplings will come out of the paddies. Then the paddies will lose their consuming taste.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Shamimul Islam said Boro has been cultivated in 13,150 hectares of land here this year. The farmers harvested the advance variety of Boro earlier. Now they are harvesting the latter variety Boro paddy.

Meanwhile, the rain has created some problems for them, he added.

















RAJSHAHI, July 4: Labourer crisis has hit this year's Boro harvesting in Tanore Upazila of the district.Due to the recent rain, the local farmers are facing setback. They can hardly find required labourers even offering them higher wages. The labourers are showing apathy to harvest the paddy as the rain has inundated the fields.Meanwhile, the demand for labourers to harvest the damp paddies has gone up. The farmers have been compelled to hire labourers at high-bargaining rates.Two types of Boro paddies are cultivated in Tanore Upazila.The advance variety of Boro paddy has already been brought to houses. This type of the paddy is largely cultivated in Beelkumari Beel (water body). Farmers could harvest the early planted Boro paddy in dry form, and the yield was also good.During or before the harvesting of the advance Boro, farmers harvest potato. After this, the second phase Boro paddy is cultivated in the same fields. This variety of Boro paddy is harvested within a very short time.Farmers Sirajul Islam of Gollapara Village, Yasin Ali and Ibrahim of Tanore Village, Abdur Hannan and Salam Mondal of Sinduka Village, and Zillur Rahman and Lutfur Rahman of Gubirpara Village said they had to harvest their paddies amid adverse weather. The straws are getting damaged. Due to the lack of sufficient sunlight, the harvested paddies cannot be dried.They also said they are covering the paddy piles with polythene sheets to protect those from rain. If the full sunlight is not available the paddies might not be dried. If this situation continues, saplings will come out of the paddies. Then the paddies will lose their consuming taste.Upazila Agriculture Officer Shamimul Islam said Boro has been cultivated in 13,150 hectares of land here this year. The farmers harvested the advance variety of Boro earlier. Now they are harvesting the latter variety Boro paddy.Meanwhile, the rain has created some problems for them, he added.