Sunday, 5 July, 2020, 2:53 AM
Letter To the Editor

Bicycle riding amid Covid-19 outbreak

Published : Sunday, 5 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

Dear Sir

Riding bicycle is good of physical exercise and it is mainly an aerobic activity, which means that our heart, blood vessels and lungs all get a workout. It will help to breathe deeper, perspire and experience increased body temperature, which will improve our overall good fitness level.

Bicycle is not only considered as good for physical exercise but also consider it as a environment friendly green vehicle, because it doesn't generate any harmful emission to the environment. It is suitable for health, body fitness and clean environment. While green environment is a big challenge and threat for other motor vehicles, then bicycle is not only a green vehicle but also it helps to maintain the right social distancing on the way to movement either office or other destination during this COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

To meet the need for social distancing as a health safety measure, more and more people are now using bicycle instead of public transport. As a result, bicycle sales at home and abroad have gone up significantly in recent months. No doubt, bicycle and rickshaw both are environment friendly green vehicles in our country. So we can use those to maintain social distancing amid COVID-19 outbreak and make awareness among others.





Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka


« PreviousNext »

