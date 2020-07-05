

Can Covid-19 eclipse Bangladesh Liberation War memories?



Alhamdulillah by July 1, 2020 we were nearly halfway to complete our medicinal course. No serious complicacy, except of a fear of blood-clot, which has been overcome with 10 injections (once daily) was occurred. Doctors having relationship with our family, detected that we had been sufferings from a severe tendency for dangerous bloodclot and prescribed 10 injections one each daily to nomalise blood conditions. After that by the grace of Almighty Allah we started improving.



Moreover, my two sons availed a trained technician who collected our blood samples and got those diagnosed at a Dhaka diagnostic centre, applied regular injections, checked blood pressure and oxygen level through devices collected by my sons. An oxygen cylinder is still ready for use if necessary. We believe there are all blessings from Allah for our proper treatment.



I thought the Covid -19 induced pains would make me forget the torment inflicted on me and my associates by the Pakistani occupational forces and their henchmen after our capture on July 5, 1971.



Just after the sundown on the day, 49 years ago, it was quiet, except occasional barking by stray dogs when our hideout was raided all on a sudden. We were taken off-guard as several Pakistani soldiers along with their local lackeys wielding automatic Chinese rifles stormed in shouting 'hands up.'



We could not put up any resistance as such a raid was beyond our imagination, because the hideout was deep inside Hazari Lane in Chittagong, a narrow alley, where homes and shops had been set on fire by Pakistani forces to evict Hindus, days after they had launched massacre on Bangalees on the midnight of March 25, 1971.



The raid was conducted following tips gleaned from one of our team-mates, who had been captured few hours earlier by Al Shams, a group of local collaborators through treachery.



AL Shams had been operating from its Goods Hill center, under the guidance of Fazlul Quader Chowdhury (FQC), then incumbent chief of East Pakistan Convention Muslim League. His eldest son Salahuddin Quader Chowdhury (SQC) was the de-facto commander of the group, which continued to raid, kill and detain freedom fighters, their supporters and well-wishers.



A former Speaker and Acting President of Pakistan, FQC, being defeated by Awami League (AL) candidate Prof Mohammad Khaled, in the general election in 1970, in his Rauzan home constituency, strongly opposed the independence movement led by AL Chief Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and the subsequent Bangladesh Liberation War 1971.



The Pakistani soldiers and their local collaborators including SQC swooped on us on the fateful evening and tied our hands on our back at gunpoint and scoured the hideout and seize two grenades and revolver, which we stored in an empty container.



They dragged all the three of us to one of the two army jeeps, used in the raid and drove us to the Goods Hill and placed us along with the seized weapons before FQC. A habitual user of filthy words, he grabbed my shirt on my chest while shouting abusive words. He hit me with his fists on my face and neck to inaugurate the physical torture on us.



In the next 24 hours we were subjected to physical torture, humiliation, mocking, before we were handed over to the Field Intelligent Unit of Pakistan army, who detained us for interrogation, the official synonym for physical torture, at Chittagong Niaz Stadium (now M A Aziz Stadium) camp and later at Chittagong Cantonment until July 13 midnight. We were later sent to Chittagong Central jail where we were detained till the fag end of the liberation war.



With the surrender of Pakistani occupational army to Bangladesh--India allied forces in Dhaka on December 16, 1971, an independent Bangladesh was born. In the nine-month-long liberation war an estimated three million people were killed and some 200,000 women were desecrated.



Before and after the surrender of Pakistani forces, most of the top collaborators fled the country. FQC was captured in the Bay of Bengal off Chittagong coast while fleeing with a dinghy boat towards Myanmar. Good luck that he was not lynched by the mob and he was placed under the custody of the allied forces, who handed him over to police for detaining in prison for facing war crimes trial.



Meanwhile scores of collaborators were arrested for war crimes they had committed in order to perpetuate the black rule of Pakistan in this country.



With the return of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from the prison in Islamabad, via London and New Delhi, Bangladesh was preparing itself to try the collaborators for the heinous crimes they had committed during the Bangladesh liberation war. Meanwhile, FQC one of the top collaborators, died on July 17, 1973 in Dhaka jail, of cardiac arrest.



However, with the assassination of Bangabandhu with most of his family members during a coup by a section of misguided and treacherous army officers, on August 15, 1975, all the preparations to prosecute the, collaborators were thrown in abeyance.



Within the few years off the assassination of Bangabandhu all the fugitive collaborators including SQC, Jamat-e-Islam chief Golam Azam, Maitur Rahman Nizami resurfaced and allied with the then military usurper cum president General Ziaur Rahman, who paved ways for them to be rehabilitated in the country politically. He made some of the collaborators as his cabinet colleagues.



After the assassination of President Ziaur Rahman in Chittagong, in an abortive coup on May 30, 1981, collaborators also continued to reap benefits politically and rehabilitated themselves with businesses. Some of them set up commercial banks; some others engaged themselves in shipping, manufacturing and exports business.



Within years, the collaborators became so strong financially and politically that they captured most of the parliamentary seats through rigging, using muscle power and black money in the subsequent national elections. Within a year of the assassination of President Ziaur Rahman, the army chief General Hussain Muhammad Ershad staged a bloodless coup on April 24, 1982.

To consolidate his power Ershad also allied with powerful collaborators and made some of them including SQC ministers in his cabinet.



Collaborators continued to get stronger day by day in 2001 when BNP returned to power for the third consecutive time including the short lived four-month-long term in 1996, it appointed two most infamous collaborator Jamaat leaders Matiur Rahman Nizami and Alli Ahsan Mohammad Mujaheed as ministers. It also made SQC the Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs to party Chief Begum Khaleda Zia. During their tenure they mocked the Bangladesh Liberation War and ridiculed the Freedom Fighters.



With all these political caricature and developments, people were forced to forget about the crime the war criminals had committed decades ago. None thought that it would be possible to try them in the country by any government.



However, after returning to power for the second time in January 2009, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina vowed to implement her election manifesto of prosecuting the collaborators by constituting International Crimes Tribunal (ICT).



The ICT that began its journey in 2010 got its momentum gradually and in 2012 the tribunal was expanded to ICT 1 and ICT 2. The people who survived the massacre, the torture and the untold persecution and also witnessed killing, raping and kidnapping of people by Pakistani forces and their local collaborators, came forward to help the prosecution to convict the war criminals by producing evidences and giving witness accounts. However, the list of prosecution witnesses could have been much longer had all the survivors lived till the start of the prosecution at the ICT.



So far six top collaborators namely Abdul Quader Mollah, Ali Ahsan Mohammad Mujaheed, Matiur Rahman Nizami, Muhammad Kamaruzzaman, SQC, Mir Quasem Ali have been convicted.



Golam Azam and Abdul Alim died of old age complicacies while serving jail sentence unto death. Moulana Delwar Hossain Sayedee was also sentenced to languish in prison unto death. Nine others including five fugitives have also been ordered to be hanged.



Being one of the kidnap and torture victims I agreed to testify after being requested by Investigation Officers, who came to know about my episode during the war of liberation from different periodicals and war crime documents, published time to time since 1972 to date. I was one among 25 witnesses at the ICT against SQC.



The prosecution lawyers and Investigation Officers risking their lives collected evidences scouring the strong bastions of the collaborators at different areas including Rauzan and in Chittagong.



Even the ICT Judges had face threat and intimidation. Village homes of a number of ICT judges were attacked and set on fire, so that the judges refrained from giving justice to the heinous collaborators.



However defying all the challenges the ICT judges, the prosecution lawyers, the war crimes investigators and the witnesses emerged successful with the support of the masses which had been deprived of justice for more than four decades.

Nizam Ahmed is a Business Editor,

The Daily Observer

















