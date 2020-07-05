Video
Root Group launches health protective corona Killer in BD market

Published : Sunday, 5 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Observer Desk

Root Group of Companies, a largest conglomerate in Bangladesh, has announced the launching of swiss technology-based health protective gear 'Corona Killer' fabrics.
The unveiling of the new technology for the textile sector in Bangladesh was announced at the Zoom Online event on Friday.  




DBC, a private news channel of the country, live broadcast the event.
Talking at the inaugural event, speakers said, "In the context of current Corona pandemic this initiative would make Bangladesh's textile and apparel industry stand out in the world.
Apart from personal use, these health protective gears can be used in hospitals also.
Expressing their opinions, the guests call for further research on the use of this effective method.  



