Sunday, 5 July, 2020, 2:52 AM
Samorita Hospital launches corona unit

Published : Sunday, 5 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Observer Desk

MH Samorita Hospital and Medical College launched a corona unit in the capital on June 28.
The medical authorities are jointly operating ICU and Isolation Unit. Apart from this Indian critical care specialist Dr. Rajesh Chandra Misra has been involved as an advisor critical care specialist also, says a press release on Saturday.
 The Medical College's specialized medical board has been conducted by the country's' best cardiology specialists, kidney and liver specialists and best critical care specialists, the press release added. On this occasion chairman of the Hospital Ahsanul Islam Titu (MP) attended a video conference and said, "We are well equipped by latest technologies and have been following all the guidelines of WHO before launching this Corona Unit"




Principal of the College Prof. Dr. Dilip Kumar Dhor said on his speech that "our main focus is to give proper treatment of Covid-19 Patients.
The ICU is equipped by sufficient ventilation system and high flow oxygen machine. Primarily the ICU has capacity of 20 beds and Isolation Unit has 50 beds.


