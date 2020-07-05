Video
Sunday, 5 July, 2020, 2:52 AM
3 more BGB men infected with C-19

Published : Sunday, 5 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

THAKURGAON, Jul 4: Three more members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been infected with coronavirus in Thakurgaon.
The infected BGB members are the medical assistants of BGB hospital in the district, said civil surgeon Dr Mahfuzar Rahman on Friday.
Meanwhile, the total confirmed coronavirus cases in the district reached 209 till Friday.
Among them, 67 are now undergoing treatment.
Besides, 142 people made recovery from the virus in the district.
Bangladesh on Friday reported 3,114 new coronavirus cases and 42 deaths in last 24 hours till Friday morning.
Country's health authorities have so far reported 156,391 coronavirus cases and 1,968 deaths.    -UNB


