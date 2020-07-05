CU campus put under 14-day lockdown





Confirming the matter, CU Registrar Prof SM Monirul Hasan said the decision came during an emergency meeting between the university syndicate members and Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shirin Akhter.

He said the university authorities had decided to put the campus under lockdown for 14 days from July 4 to July 18, to stem the rapid transmission of coronavirus on the CU campus.

In the last 24 hours, seven cases of Covid-19 have been detected on the campus, he added.

During the lockdown, the emergency administrative activities of the University will be conducted from the office of the Institute of Fine Arts in Chittagong city.

















