Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 July, 2020, 2:52 AM
latest
Home City News

CU campus put under 14-day lockdown

Published : Sunday, 5 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Staff Correspondent

The authorities of Chittagong University (CU) have put the campus under a 14-day lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the area on Saturday.
Confirming the matter, CU Registrar Prof SM Monirul Hasan said the decision came during an emergency meeting between the university syndicate members and Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shirin Akhter.
He said the university authorities had decided to put the campus under lockdown for 14 days from July 4 to July 18, to stem the rapid transmission of coronavirus on the CU campus.
In the last 24 hours, seven cases of Covid-19 have been detected on the campus, he added.  
During the lockdown, the emergency administrative activities of the University will be conducted from the office of the Institute of Fine Arts in Chittagong city.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Root Group launches health protective corona Killer in BD market
Samorita Hospital launches corona unit
3 more BGB men infected with C-19
Ctg lawyer dies with Covid-19 symptoms
CU campus put under 14-day lockdown
Safely reopening schools is among UNICEF priorities: Rabab Fatima
‘Allahr Dal’ member held in Keraniganj
AL leader Md Israil Haque dies


Latest News
Ronaldo finally scores from free kick in Juve win
Man Utd put five past Bournemouth
Vietnam opens world’s ‘first’ gold-plated hotel
Indian man wears gold face mask to ward off coronavirus
Messi doubts reflect chaos at Barcelona
British-Bangladeshi physician 'Doctor of the Year' in UK
DSCC CEO violates lockdown rules
Bangladesh moves 7 notches up in SDG Index
No lobbying for transfer or positing in police: IGP
Democracy books disappear from Hong Kong libraries
Most Read News
Salary-cut: A corporate benchmark to survive?
Bangladesh COVID-19 deaths reach 1,997
Recipe
Pakistan foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19
Restriction on movement as 21-day lockdown begins in Wari
Biman to operate flights on three international routes
Leader of the Marauding Masses
Bipanna Basor
Ex-Minister Gius Uddin passes away
CU under lockdown for 14 days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft