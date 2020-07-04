

Fahim Ferdous (Rifat)





Buddha Bowl Recipe



Ingredients:

Brown Rice, Quinoa, Faro, Chickpeas, Cashew nuts,Corns, Cherry Tomatoes, spinach, Mushroom, Brussels sprout, Carrots, Beetroot, kale, Avocado, Lime with Dried seaweed and sesame.

As the Main idea of this dish whatever you have and whatever you can choose. So, you can choose any ingredients and any quantity.





For lemon and herbs vinaigrette



u Lemon Juice 3 tbsp

u Oregano 1 tsp

u Extra Virgin Olive Oil 9 tbsp

u Just emulsify all the ingredients



Method:

In a Bowl first place Rice and Spinach and followed by all the reaming ingredients. On the top drizzle a bit lemon and Herbs Vinaigrette according to your taste.







Recipe

Honey Glazed Duck

Ingredients:

Duck Breast 1

Honey 1 tsp

Fennel 1tsp (roasted)

Pistachio 1 tsp

Pumpkin ½ IBs

Milk ½ IBs

Butter 5 tbsp

Carrot 1 pcs

Salt to Taste



Method:

1. Duck Breast: To star with first pre heat oven at 200. Score duck breast and season well. To start with in a cold pan in medium heat render duck breast. When skin side get colour and crisp, take it out from pan, followed by brush honey, add sprinkle of fennel and crushed pistachio. Now, place the duck breast in a pre-heated oven for 6-8 min to cook it medium rare. Suggested doneness is Medium rare to Medium.

2. Pumpkin Puree: Diced pumpkin in a medium size. Now in a pot add milk and Pumpkin and cook until Pumpkin get soft. Now strain pumpkin from milk and blend it to a smooth consistency. Adjust seasoning and to finish adding butter and mix it through.



3. Poached Carrot : In a pot take water and boil it up to 80-degreeC. Now add carrot and gently poach for 2/3 minutes.

















