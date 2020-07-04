

Kay Kraft’s new collection in Rainy season

The line includes salwar-kameez, sari, kurti, panjabi, t-shirt, children's clothe and many more.

Comfort is the key feature for the fabrics used for this collection. The colours boast both light and dark shades.

Flowers and nature are embellished with clothes through screen prints, digital prints, blocks, machine embroidery and handicrafts. Also, light accessories are used in some outfits. However, there is a touch of modernity in the presentation of this refined garment cut.

Customers can get the clothes from all Kay Kraft outlets (except for Deshi Dosh). They can also shop online at www.kaykraft.com.

















