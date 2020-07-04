Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 July, 2020, 11:14 AM
latest
Home Life & Style

Kay Kraft’s new collection in Rainy season

Published : Saturday, 4 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Life & Style Desk

Kay Kraft’s new collection in Rainy season

Kay Kraft’s new collection in Rainy season

Kay Kraft, one of the leading fashion brands, has brought their latest collection for the season of Rainy.
The line includes salwar-kameez, sari, kurti, panjabi, t-shirt, children's clothe and many more.
Comfort is the key feature for the fabrics used for this collection. The colours boast both light and dark shades.
Flowers and nature are embellished with clothes through screen prints, digital prints, blocks, machine embroidery and handicrafts. Also, light accessories are used in some outfits. However, there is a touch of modernity in the presentation of this refined garment cut.
Customers can get the clothes from all Kay Kraft outlets (except for Deshi Dosh). They can also shop online at www.kaykraft.com.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Motorcycle: An economic, safer transport in Covid-19 time
Recipe
Kay Kraft’s new collection in Rainy season
MINDLY: Normalizing the mental health concept in Bangladesh
Recipe
‘Save now, stay later’ at The Westin Dhaka
'Smart Hospital' launches  Telemedicine App
Safe grocery shopping @ super shop during Covid-19 pandemic


Latest News
EX-Minister Gius Uddin passes away
Wari on 21-day lockdown
Italian region asks Bangladeshis to test for COVID-19
Dr Yunus: COVID-19 vaccine must be free from commercial interests
Trump hosts 4 July celebration event amid criticism
Jean Castex named France’s new PM
75,000 ordered to evacuate, 13 missing as torrential rain lashes Japan
Domestic cricket BCB’s first priority in post-COVID-19 world
Global coronavirus cases surpass 11 million
England lockdown easing 'biggest step yet', says PM
Most Read News
42 deaths, 3,114 cases in last 24 hrs
Bangladeshi shot dead by ‘Indian Khashias’ along Sylhet border
Khaleda's adviser MA Haque dies of coronavirus
Senior journalist Faruk Quazi dies
As China favours Bangladesh, Indian media cries foul
Ansars assault patient at Mugda Hospital, attack journo
City honour Liverpool - then hammer them 4-0
Journalist Faruk Quazi laid to rest
Allocation for research in higher education
Salary-cut: A corporate benchmark to survive?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft