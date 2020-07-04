Video
MINDLY: Normalizing the mental health concept in Bangladesh

Published : Saturday, 4 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Life & Style Desk

MINDLY, a platform that works for mental health and well-being, has recently started its operation in Bangladesh. Mindly is currently focusing on creating mass awareness on the mental health and well-being issue through an intensive online campaign. Besides, it is offering free online counseling sessions during this COVID-19 lockdown to the people who are in need, through a pool of mental health experts. As part of its awareness campaign, Mindly is arranging an online program called "Moner Bari" where people like Sara Zaker, Dr. Mehtab Khanam, Meher Afroz Shaon, Rafiyath Rashid Mithila, Iresh Zaker, Dr. Abdun Nur Tushar, Azmeri Haq Badhon, Dr. Farah Deeba, Dr. Helal Uddin Ahmed, and some other leaders from different sectors were kind enough to participate so far and share their experiences and perceptions about mental health. This show has been able to grab the attention of the mass and people are showing the intention to come out from their comfort zone and talk about the mental health issues they face in their daily lives.
Nazmus Saleh Sakib, Co-Founder and CEO of Mindly, mentioned, "Our perceptions of physical and mental health are surprisingly different! Mindly aspires to solve the lack of mental health awareness and insufficient support for mental discomforts at an individual, organizational and policy level to create an inclusive society where there will be a fine harmony between physical, mental and social well-being and, people will have access to mental health care whenever they want to and wherever they are from."  
Mindly dreams of a world where our mind is without fear and the head is held high!


