

Bipanna Basor

He confesses to having an abiding interest in Rabindranath Tagore's work and his writings have the impression of Tagore on them. De facto, the writer would not be lying if he says his novel is drawn not only from his surrounding experiences, travels and readings but also from a fertile and fecund inner world of romantic imagination. The novelist, however, through his writings, fought hard against social prejudice and religious bigotry. The writer has 75 publications of poems, novels, lyrics and stories for children apart form 12 CDs of songs and 3 CDs of poems. His writings were endowed with social issues, political, religious, ecological, psychoanalytical, ancestral issues and most prominently, Stream of Consciousness made him a popular name in the '60s. No doubt, he is a superb moralist, a thought-provoking story-teller, at the same time a sharp social commentator.

Being a keen observer of his contemporary time which he saw with the sixth sense like a composer who sets to music in the characters not only as it is but also as it could be. Basically, as a visionary and an intellectual, he is far ahead of his time. His graceful use of diction, description of human psychology, capacity to create many twists in this novel and understanding of various relationships make the book an incredible source of thoughtful mirror which a reader can get thousands of hints for reconstruction own imaginary world where he/she has been living for a long time. After reading this romance, a reader will receive the essence of the contemporary journey of life, which is full of Dreams and Realities.









The success of a writer lies in unfolding the complexities and various hues of our life-journey. Hence, the Novelist seems to be succeeded in doing this with his sharp sense of writing. Through the book, he attempts to make his reader acquainted with the sensory experiences where a reader can discover the wonderful landscape of recitation untold story of life and relish its beauty as well.

The novel is embryonic with a triangle romance of a smart senior executive of a group of companies Faruq, a nifty lady Selina Chowdhury, CEO of an Ad Firm and her dumb pretty sister Shahana. Inarticulate state of mind of two sisters with the protagonist gives the novel a unique wrench by which a reader can reach to a shrine of love. Last but not the least, it may be said that the author portrays the characters in his novel by his unique narrative techniques as well as the use of deploying literary beliefs such as Stream of Consciousness, Magic Realism, sometimes through familiar struggle to get justice, sometimes through family bonding, and overall antagonistic environment.



Ahsan Iman is a book reviewer Azizur Rahman Aziz is one of the few bureaucrats who has earned huge fame as a litterateur. He writes lyrics, poems, rhymes, short stories and novels for about 5 decades. That he is a successful organizer of different international literary organizations also deserves a special mention. Similarly, he played a crucial role to arrange some international festival, seminar, symposium where litterateurs attend from different parts of the globe. He has neatly fabricated all such unforgettable characters in his novel Bipanna Basar. It is his maiden attempt at venturing into Stream of Consciousness by which he describes happenings in the flow of thoughts in the minds of the characters. At the same time, he adapts Magic Realism in his writings where he successfully interprets his personal interpretation of the term and created the breeze between his characters and his readers.