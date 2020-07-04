

The Frogs

Aristophanes was born in Attica near Athens probably not long after 450 B.C., since he tells us that he was very young when he produced his first play, 'Banqueters' (now lost) in 427 B.C. He had an excellent education and was well versed in literature. He was also well acquainted with the latest philosophical theories. Aristophanes wrote about forty comedies, but only eleven have survived. He was profoundly influenced by the Peloponnesian War between Athens and Sparta, which erupted in 431 B.C. and lasted more than 25 years. 'The Frogs' was produced the year before Athens was defeated in the Peloponnesian War.

The idea of the plot of Aristophanes' play 'The Frogs' is derived from two traditional myths. One tells how Dionysus rescued his mother from the land of the dead. The other tells how Heracles in the last of his twelve labours brought up Cereberus, the guardian dog of Hades, from the infernal region and along the way freed Theseus, the legendary founder of united Athens. However, some scholars opined that Aristophanes got the idea of the plot from Magnes who also wrote a play named 'Frogs'.

There are fifteen characters worth mentioning in 'The Frogs'. They are: Dionysus, patron god of drama; Xanthias, Dionysus' slave; Heracles, demi-god; Charon, boatman of dead souls; Pluto, the son of Saturn and Ops; Aeacus, Pluto's doorkeeper; Aeschylus; Euripides; the Chorus of the Initiates and the Chorus of the marsh frogs. But there is only one character, that is, Dionysus, who is present throughout the comedy. Other characters, after performing their particular part, go out of sight.

The setting of 'The Frogs' is in the underworld and the preoccupation with its literary criticism is tied directly to comments on the immediate situation. Therefore incidental political references are made throughout the play. The play falls into two parts. The first describes the journey to Hades, and is full of most amusing jokes at the expense of various deities, not excepting. Dionysus himself, in whose honour the festival was held. The second part describes the contest between Aeschylus and Euripides, and consists chiefly of passages quoted by the two poets from their respective works.

The idea, on which the play is built, is beautiful and grand. Dionysus, patron god of the drama, longs for the verse of Euripides, recently departed to Hades. He resolves to follow him to nether depths in order to bring him back to Athens and hear more of his tragedies. With his servant, Xanthias, he makes the journey. After a number of amusing adventures they arrive at the halls of Pluto. It now develops that Euripides, the object of their mission, has just created uproar in Hades by claiming precedence over Aeschylus as a dramatic poet.

A public disputation between them has been ordained by Pluto, and Dionysus, as patron of the drama, is now appointed judge. A long debate follows, in which the two tragic poets submit each other's works to a searching, though not always serious criticism. Euripides, with many parodies of specific Aeschylean passages, arraigns the master of tragedy for pomposity, cumbrousness, and turgidity, and Aeschylus condemns Euripides as monotonous and mean in style, immoral in subject-matter, and corrupting in his influence.

A large part of the criticism is sheer fooling, but in the end Aeschylus wins the contest both because of his superior political wisdom and because of Dionysus' instinctive delight in his poetry. As a result, Dionysus takes Aeschylus back to earth. In the play the playwright has stripped Dionysus of all his divine attributes; he has made him a vulgar and ridiculous man, a brash tricker who is present like a stranger at the rites celebrated before him. From the beginning of 'The Frogs' Dionysus shows himself to be a ridiculous buffoon.

'The Frogs' was acted in the Lenaean festival, 405 B.C., in the Archonship of Callias. It was brought out in Philonides' name, who won the first prize, Phrynichus the second with his 'Muses' (which probably dealt with Euripides and Sophocles) and Plato 'Comicus' (not the philosopher) third with his 'Cleophon'. The play was so much admired for its parabasis (recommending amnesty and union of all citizens in view of the public danger) that it was acted a second time at the Great Dionysia. Aristophanes probably acted in one or more of his own plays. He died in 388 B.C.

Like his other plays, 'The Frogs' shows Aristophanes using comedy for serious purpose. A brilliant mix of fantastic humour and serious matters, it brings together contemporary politics, literary criticism, gods, and religion into a comedy that won not only the first prize but also the unusual honour of a repeat production. To conclude it may be stated that 'The Frogs' records not only the high literacy of an audience competent enough to follow literacy criticism, but also the view of the poet as a teacher and reformer.



The reviewer is an ex academic, writer and MPhil research fellow in the School of Education of Bangladesh Open University















