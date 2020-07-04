|
Leader of the Marauding Masses
|
A people without fear
Boldly joining the cause
Where rivers run to the sea
Distinguishing Origin and Culture
Embracing the Movement call
Ignoring killer machines
In the land of a thousand tales
Where People fight and smile
Readily reconciling at time
One name stands upright
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman !
He was born to serve
He was a true leader
He sketched the uprising
He was an astute politician
He was the architect of Liberation,
A Personality matched by Few
He went through the process
In turn he became larger than life
Vowing independence
Murmuring Right from Tungi Para
Across Bengal as a rabble rouser
On the podium he announced freedom
As Muktis fought hand in hand with the Indians
Many fleeing their homes
As the worst Genocide broke loose
Uplifting timid seconds
Clueless against endless destruction.
A down to Earth soul
He proved Rabindranath wrong
A speech delivered on 7th March
While Three million would give their lives
Sisters got raped within little strength
Blinded by the call
As Bangabondhu hindsight
Forgave the wretched
Shadowed by people with masks
A bloody uprising in August '75
Luck gave in to conspiracy
Who wiped out his akin
As he lay on the stairs
With dripping blood
His favorite pipe in hand
Disgruntled army cut loose
They too were part of Liberation -
Death separates us all
From the insiders who were cursed
Killing the Father of the Nation
Paving way for more disillusion
Lawlessness gripped the Green Flag
While rule and divide began
Ignored were the real mass
Helpless they stood in front of the world
Chanting foolish sensory
Wondering of the sensible outcome
Remembering the man who served time
For people whom he loved
Thinking little of personal wants
Setting trends to oust evil whims
Who never thought twice
Like in the killing fields
Still Families are at awe
Shying away from Ideologies
Of the Great Man
Standing Tall in Remembrance,
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman!
Shams Monower is a poet