Leader of the Marauding Masses





A people without fear

Boldly joining the cause

Where rivers run to the sea

Distinguishing Origin and Culture

Embracing the Movement call

Ignoring killer machines

In the land of a thousand tales

Where People fight and smile

Readily reconciling at time

One name stands upright



Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman !



He was born to serve

He was a true leader

He sketched the uprising

He was an astute politician

He was the architect of Liberation,



A Personality matched by Few

He went through the process

In turn he became larger than life

Vowing independence

Murmuring Right from Tungi Para

Across Bengal as a rabble rouser

On the podium he announced freedom

As Muktis fought hand in hand with the Indians

Many fleeing their homes

As the worst Genocide broke loose

Uplifting timid seconds

Clueless against endless destruction.



A down to Earth soul

He proved Rabindranath wrong

A speech delivered on 7th March

While Three million would give their lives

Sisters got raped within little strength

Blinded by the call

As Bangabondhu hindsight

Forgave the wretched

Shadowed by people with masks

A bloody uprising in August '75

Luck gave in to conspiracy

Who wiped out his akin

As he lay on the stairs

With dripping blood

His favorite pipe in hand

Disgruntled army cut loose

They too were part of Liberation -



Death separates us all

From the insiders who were cursed

Killing the Father of the Nation

Paving way for more disillusion

Lawlessness gripped the Green Flag

While rule and divide began

Ignored were the real mass

Helpless they stood in front of the world

Chanting foolish sensory

Wondering of the sensible outcome

Remembering the man who served time

For people whom he loved

Thinking little of personal wants

Setting trends to oust evil whims

Who never thought twice

Like in the killing fields

Still Families are at awe

Shying away from Ideologies

Of the Great Man

Standing Tall in Remembrance,











Sheikh Mujibur Rahman!



Shams Monower is a poet

