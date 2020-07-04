

The lost string

After the defect in my heart turned out to be quite huge, the doctor has instructed me to walk about four miles on a regular basis. I have chosen two fixed timings for this purpose; In the morning at first and then on my way back home after office.

It was while returning from the office that I happened to meet Nazrul. The craze for cutting down the teaks growing beside Ramna Park was picking up. Nazrul stood, gaping in awe, as he watched them.

The thick branches were dragged down in bundles to be piledat one side of the street, Nazrul was standing on the opposite side of the road.

'Very good,' he said to himself and started walking away.

His face had seemed familiar; it was after watching him walk that I realized, oh yes, he was our very old Nazrul!

'You are Nazrul?' I asked.

'But you are?'

'Try; see if you can remember me.'

'Mokbul right?

'Oh my! It's been so long-'

'Right!' said Nazrul. 'But recognizing you is very difficult indeed. Would anyone ever imagine that the boy who was named* "Chikajinnah" by his fellows would grow into such a roly-poly. Not to mention you were as cranky as Jinnah himself.'

'You remember everything it seems…'

'Why won't I, you used to suffer from dysentery all the time, Gandhabhadal leaves, Thankuni leaves and a light, watery catfish curry was all you could eat throughout the year. Your mother often told me, Nazrul, your health is so strong, and my Mokbul is all skin and bones. You guys should make him jump around a little. He is as lazy as a toad, and that lazy frog wraps himself in a blanket even at night. By the way, is your mother alive?'

'She died long back-'

'She loved me a lot; her face is still fresh in my mind-'

We didn't talk for some time. Quietly, we walked beside each other. Nazrul was limping, the same as before.

'So, your leg did not heal after all,' I asked.

'Looks like it didn't; apparently-'

'It was only a small mistake and you had to spend your entire life-' Nazrul interrupted, 'Mistake?'

'Mistake as in it was only your little recklessness that had caused you to pay so heavy a price,' said I rather angrily.

'But someone has to pay the price!'

'You're right!'

'Do you feel bad walking along with me?'

'You are still as arrogant as you used to be.' I laughed out.

'I see that you really are a skilled actor, you bastard! You just changed the tune of the conversation with a snap! How many children?' Nazrul laughed as he asked.

'Three, two boys and a girl.'

'What did you name them?'

'The two boys are called, Adil and Gayush, and the girl's name is Ismat.'

'Habil and Kabil would have worked as well,' he laughed out. 'Well, you've got two leaves and a bud-'

Without taking it into account, I asked, 'What about you?'

'I don't even have a wife, how will I have children?'

'So you haven't even got married yet?'

'I did get married, but the poor girl escaped even before a month could pass-'

'The reason?'

'How can I say, she hasn't told me anything?'

'You surely didn't take any more attempts after that?'

'Is there any use!'

'True though-'

'Life is going smoothly-'

'Where are you at the moment? I mean to say, where are you working?'

'I am teaching at Srinagar College.'

'You live all by yourself; doesn't it get sort of difficult?'

'Physical difficulties you mean?'

'Yes, maybe-'

'It doesn't bother me that much now. The female cook I have has roasted by all the toils of life; she tries her level best. I had helped her by spending some cash on her daughter's marriage, perhaps that's why she tries to keep me pleased. She is after all, a human; she has to have a slight sense of gratitude.'

'Doesn't it leave a bad taste in your mouth?'

'I have always been least bothered about my taste, even though at the time of my marriage I did go to see the girl myself. As far as I remember I had even murmured a few questions!'

Little by little the evening fainted away. We remained quiet for a long time, walking silently.

At a time I asked him, 'Do you remember those days, Nazrul?'

'Which days?'

'Long time back when this place hasn't grown into today's Dhanmondi. We were in the garden of the Kabiraj. The two of us would lie on the drooping heap of soil all day long and read poetry under the spread of the guava tree. We used to chew on gooseberries like goats. Sometimes you would act in the role of Surya Sen. Clasping your hands behind your back; you would stroll with a solemn face and say-'Motherland -'

'Something like this did happen, perhaps-'

'On some days you would kneel down on the ground and say: Oh Motherland, give me strength. Remember, that day when I could no longer hold back my tears?'

'I know!'

'There was another day when I had cried like that, 26thMarch, 1971. As I heard, 'Amar sonar bangle tomay bhalobashi', on the radio I had thought how the face of your motherland was overcast with such sorrow that it left my heart wailing. That day too, I had thought of you-'

Nazrul laughed saying, 'All these will become a myth one day. In my belief, certain people are just born to suffer-'

I could feel that the two of us had, very gently, started to melt away in the strength of our feelings. A strange weariness rose on Nazrul's face. It was as if his hands and legs were tied up, and he was forced to drag himself along, as if he were continuously chasing away an unexplainable hopelessness kind of like a fly.

'I remember that day too,' I said. 'We were stealthily pasting the posters at night and early in the morning of 20th February, when we were behind the office of Azad; you fell into the hands of the hooligans of Lalbagh. I had run away, but for a reason unknown you stayed there, standing. They had hit you, hit you until your head cracked, and they twisted your legs, wrenching your knee. I could hear you scream from where I stood, behind the far end of the wall.'

'They really had no mercy, if not then think about it,' Nazrul said. 'I was so young back then whereas all of them were so buff; they were all sturdy-'

'But why would you do this, if you wanted, you could have just run away,' I said. 'I still don't get it. Why would you be so stubborn and keep standing?

'That's right. I should have run away. This idea just did not strike me at that time. It was simple my arrogance. At that time I thought why I must run, I wasn't doing anything wrong. Besides I was only concerned about the police. I was careful when it came to policemen. I could never imagine that I would be beaten up so badly by a group of commoners. They might as well have killed me that day-'

I glanced at Nazrul's face. His voice was strangely hoarse at the moment, as if he were suffering from an ailment for years.

'Let's not talk about these things,' he said. 'It makes me feel rather bad, it will only give me a bitter feeling now. Jebu, as in the girl I got married to, wanted to hear the story behind my broken leg every single day. I had to twist the same story very many ways to make her listen. Most probably she couldn't get herself to belief what Ihad told to convince her. One day she ended up asking me, jokingly: Tell me, that you were not caught while stealing a chicken. Although I knew it was just a joke, I don't know why it had made my blood boil. From her very puzzled expression I could tell that my face must have taken up a horrifying expression-'

'What happened then?'

'Nothing much, I just had to keep myself in check. You can't really blame it all on that poor girl? My students have been calling me ''Lameo" from the very beginning, many of them were also calling her "Lame Nazrul's wife" behind her back-'

'I had run away that day, leaving you there, you must be-'

'You are not out of your mind, are you? Why should I get bothered, you had done the right thing! You were always more of a scared-cat than I was; you were supposed to run away. I would have survived too had I done that. What I had thought to be a kind of display of courage was simply me acting like an asshole. I had stood there just like an asshole and was beaten to a pulp. It was your fear that had saved you, while my courage only got me the worst of it-'

'I feel miserable whenever I think of it.'

'It was solely my mistake; I should have run and protected myself. By the time I could register it, they had already taken hold of me. It was already too late, way too late-'

Long before dusk, in mid street, the advertisements had started to twinkle.

'You guys have done a pretty good job decorating the city. It looks bejewelled; very pleasing-'

'It's quite a clever trick, it passes as decoration and helps to brings in some income as well!'

All of a sudden Nazrul stopped. He grabbed my attention as he pointed out to an advertisement.

'Just take a look at that ad, the spelling of "the ministry of education" is wrong itself. What should I say to them, tell me-?'

I saw that the spelling of "ministry" was truly wrong in the ad, Nazrul had spotted it right.

'If there has to be such pests within the beauty, keep your beauty to yourself, you rascals, l will show you what beauty is-' saying so he picked up a solid brick from beside the street and having gathered all his strength threw it at the light box. Immediately came out a jangling sound as the light box fell apart.

'What is this, Nazrul, what have you done-'

'I can't stand these mistakes, 'he said, breathing hard. 'I feel like blowing away these mistakes, right in this way, every single one of them.'



The translator is a student of Greenherald International School, Dhaka

















